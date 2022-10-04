ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Supreme Court disciplines two attorneys from Polk

By Ledger staff
 3 days ago

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 13 attorneys recently, including two from Lakeland.

Among the disciplinary actions announced Friday:

Jeffrey Edward Appel of Lakeland was suspended for 90 days, effective 30 days from Sept. 14 order. Admitted to practice in 1993, the court said Appel failed comply with the conditions laid out by the grievance committee for a report of minor misconduct. More specifically, Appel did not abstain from the consumption of alcohol and failed to adhere to the required testing procedures, the court said.

Susan Jane Best of Lakeland had her license revoked. The court said Best misappropriated funds from her law office trust account, failed to maintain minimum required records or follow appropriate trust-accounting procedures. Best may apply for readmission after five years, the court said. She was admitted to practice in 1989.

