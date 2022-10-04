ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Msft#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Amazon Web Services#Cloud Services#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Microsoft#Microsoft Stock
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tesla Just Missed Delivery Estimates. Here's Why It's Time To Buy

Tesla's third-quarter delivery numbers disappointed investors, but its production volume grew nicely. The stock has a high valuation, so any bad news will have some investors selling. The recent drop is a good opportunity for long-term investors that believe its growth rate will continue. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy