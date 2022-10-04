Read full article on original website
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
bankautomationnews.com
Tassat launches The Digital Interbank Network for instant transactions
B2B real-time payments and financial services solutions provider Tassat Group has launched The Digital Interbank Network, which allows U.S. regulated entities to complete instant, bank-to-bank transactions 24/7, 365. The real-time payment network, which is based on permissioned blockchain, allows banks to complete interbank transactions “around the clock,” Kevin R. Greene, Tassat’s chairman and chief executive, […]
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Launches New Crypto Fraud Prevention Service for Banking Institutions: Report
Financial services giant Mastercard is launching a software tool aimed at assisting banks in identifying and preventing fraudulent transactions emanating from crypto exchanges. According to a new CNBC report, the Crypto Secure software uses artificial intelligence to build a risk profile for crypto exchanges on the financial services giant’s payment...
ffnews.com
Mastercard and Ravelin Partner to Reduce Fraud and Create Frictionless Checkout in Digital Quick Commerce
During the pandemic, online grocery orders rose by more than 50% and are expected to rise further this year, according to McKinsey research. More than ever, people make day-to-day purchases online, choosing quick commerce merchants that offer speed and convenience. As people open new accounts and make faster purchases, merchants are challenged to verify identities and manage evolving fraud threats in real time.
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses
U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
zycrypto.com
Mastercard Deploys A New Anti-Fraud Tool In A Deeper Push Into Crypto
Mastercard is launching a new software tool aimed at helping banks “identify and cut transactions” from crypto exchanges prone to fraud. According to a report by CNBC, the software, which is known as “Crypto Secure”, will use utilize “sophisticated” artificial intelligence in scanning data from public records on crypto transactions. This will enable it to detect and gauge the risk of transactions between exchanges and banks, essentially helping banks prevent potential fraud.
bankautomationnews.com
People-Inspired Innovation: Technology with You In Mind
As new and disruptive technologies blur the lines of competition between traditional banking, big tech, and fintech in an industry that shows no mercy to those slow to embrace change, it’s time to put legacy assumptions on the table. It’s time to modernize technology to disrupt the disruption.
assetservicingtimes.com
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
bankautomationnews.com
Banks and fintechs should perform ‘trust exercises’ amid OCC scrutiny of BaaS
It may just be that banking-as-a-service (BaaS) providers and fintechs have grown into unique and now mature collaborators that justify updated and revised requirements from regulators. Earlier this month, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu spoke at The Clearing House and Bank Policy Institute’s Annual Conference, outlining the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) official guidance for maturing requirements on bank and fintech partnerships.
Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022
Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. Blockchain users can’t trade bitcoin for dogecoin out...
monitordaily.com
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
daystech.org
Deloitte acquires SFL Scientific to extend AI and data science services and solutions
Deloitte has acquired the enterprise of SFL Scientific which underscores Deloitte’s dedication to investing within the capabilities that private and non-private sector shoppers want to remodel their companies for future success. Combining SFL Scientific’s deep science and analytics data with Deloitte’s breadth of AI capabilities and business depth and...
salestechstar.com
SmarterCommerce Retail, Ecommerce and Payments Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration
SmarterCommerce offers customers unified commerce solutions for ecommerce, payment and retail initiatives with virtually seamless connection to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. SmarterCommerce, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for SmarterCommerce Retail Point of Sale (POS), Ecommerce, and Payment Processing. SmarterCommerce digital commerce, retail point of sale (POS), and payment processing capabilities for credit cards, ACH and alternative payments deliver a comprehensive solution that enables organizations to engage with their customers across key sales channels.
Chatbots and virtual assistants: the future of customer service
How virtual assistants and chatbots can help cut costs in business.
sciencetimes.com
Digital Assets And Fintech Are The Evolution Of The Financial Industry
The birth of a new business exemplifies the world's ongoing effort to adapt to changing circumstances. Fintech, short for "financial technology," is changing the financial industry by posing a threat to the status quo and established corporations. We are living witnesses to many advances that were unimaginable decades ago but have since become commonplace and are making our lives simpler because of the revolutionary movement that prepared the way for them.
cxmtoday.com
Retailers are Unprepared to Manage Digital Operations
While the number of digital assets and digital orders is expected to grow 24% and 16%, respectively, next year, less than half of retailers aren’t prepared to manage the pace and complexity of digital operations over the next 12 months. That’s a prime finding from a survey conducted in...
Behavioral Analytics Balance Experience and Security for BNPL Players
The recent discovery by Amsterdam-based cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric that criminals are using Android banking trojans to exploit vulnerabilities in BNPL apps to make fraudulent purchases is a clear indication that more needs to be done to curb the rising fraud threat in the buy now, pay later space. And for...
