ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Thursday NJ weather: Sunshine and dry weather return

We made it — Ian is outta here! After six days of gloomy, soggy weather, we now enter a stretch of six days of mainly sunny, dry weather. From one extreme to another!. Both Thursday and Friday will feature bright weather and comfortable temperatures. However, there is one thing to watch in the forecast. A cold front arriving Friday afternoon will kick up a brisk breeze for a few hours, drive in some spotty rain showers, and knock back temperatures heading into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Hook#Ocean Temperature#National Weather Service#Jersey Shore Report#Rip Current
92.7 WOBM

Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers

Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
92.7 WOBM

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
AGRICULTURE
92.7 WOBM

Someone in Ocean County, New Jersey is $10k Richer. Is it you?

It's time to check those lottery tickets. Inflation is killing us all lately. Gas prices are on the rise again, groceries are going up, and the real estate market is abysmal. Now, more than ever, we could use some extra cash. And if you're a lucky Ocean County Mega Millions ticket holder, you just scored some relief in the form of $10,000. That third prize winning ticket, and the top prized ticket worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Gas prices rise in NJ after months of decline

Supply shortages have finally caught up with the gasoline market in New Jersey. Couple with higher demand for fuel, prices have started rising again after more than three months of steady decline. The average price for regular gasoline moved up a penny from Thursday, to $3.41 per gallon, according to...
TRAFFIC
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy