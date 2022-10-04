Championship playoff winners Nottingham Forest have awarded manager Steve Cooper with a new contract. The 42-year-old will remain at the City Ground until 2025. The Premier League’s bottom side have put faith in manager Steve Cooper. The 42-year-old led Nottingham Forest to promotion in the top flight last season, but pressure was mounting on his position after one win from eight games. Cooper was appointed to the role in 2021 and gained Forest promotion the first season in charge.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO