Saka's goals keep Arsenal top in 3-2 win over Liverpool
Bukayo Saka's two goals including a penalty kept Arsenal at the top of the Premier League in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool
Everton v Manchester United: Premier League – live
Will Manchester United get the better of a resurgent Everton this evening? Find out with Luke McLaughlin
Midlands Derby and a South Coast Hammering? – Premier League Predictions for Matchweek 10
The Premier League table is starting to shape, with an incredibly tight pack in the middle of the division and Erling Haaland causing Manchester City to rocket up the league. See what the Last Word on Football team thinks will happen this week in all of the league’s fixtures.
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson Can Follow in Jordan Pickford’s Footsteps
Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson has enjoyed a meteoric rise this past year. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has gone from playing on loan at National League side Notts County to becoming the Black Cats’ number one. He has easily stepped up to the Championship with many praising his performances. Should he continue to improve he could follow former Sunderland star Jordan Pickford and play at the highest level.
Fabrizio Romano: AC Milan Have Not Been in Talks for Defender Who Is the ‘Future’ of Chelsea
Recently, there have been several reports suggesting that AC Milan were in talks with Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah, a player who has previously been described as the “future of this club” by Chelsea teammate Thiago Silva. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed this is not the case,...
Nottingham Forest Manager Signs New Contract
Championship playoff winners Nottingham Forest have awarded manager Steve Cooper with a new contract. The 42-year-old will remain at the City Ground until 2025. The Premier League’s bottom side have put faith in manager Steve Cooper. The 42-year-old led Nottingham Forest to promotion in the top flight last season, but pressure was mounting on his position after one win from eight games. Cooper was appointed to the role in 2021 and gained Forest promotion the first season in charge.
South American Striker Remains ‘Very Happy’ at the Club Amidst Tottenham Hotspur Interest
Fresh off of a Champions League win over Barcelona, Inter Milan will visit Sassuolo this weekend. One of the key men for the Italian giants is Lautaro Martinez, and his future has been up in the air in recent years. Amidst interest from elsewhere in Europe, the Inter Milan striker is content at the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.
‘I Can Only Wish Him the Best’: Barcelona Manager Xavi Hints at Exit for ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has discreetly pointed towards the sale of Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid. This comes amid rumours that the two Spanish sides are closing in on an agreement to make the French forward’s loan deal permanent. Barcelona Manager Hints at Exit for Antoine Griezmann. Xavi’s Comments...
Liverpool Dealt Injury Blow as Midfielder to Undergo Surgery
Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow after it has emerged that midfield player Arthur is to undergo surgery on a quad muscle injury and will be unavailable for selection until January 2023 at the earliest. The Brazil international is with the Anfield club on a season-long loan from Italian...
Arsenal Could Sign a Midfielder in the January Transfer Window
Midfield was an area that Arsenal were keen to improve during the recent summer transfer window, with the Gunners heavily linked with a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and also had three deadline day bids for Douglas Luiz rejected by Aston Villa. The North London club are expected...
Manchester City Face Blow as 534-Appearance Defender Called ‘Fast, Strong and Intelligent’ by Neymar Undergoes Surgery – His World Cup Fate in Jeopardy
Manchester City have confirmed that Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin injury that he suffered in the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the weekend. They have not been able to confirm when he’ll be back in action, with this injury dealing a major blow to the England international’s chances of playing in next month’s Qatar World Cup.
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’
Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
