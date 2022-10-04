ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson Can Follow in Jordan Pickford’s Footsteps

Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson has enjoyed a meteoric rise this past year. The 22-year-old goalkeeper has gone from playing on loan at National League side Notts County to becoming the Black Cats’ number one. He has easily stepped up to the Championship with many praising his performances. Should he continue to improve he could follow former Sunderland star Jordan Pickford and play at the highest level.
Nottingham Forest Manager Signs New Contract

Championship playoff winners Nottingham Forest have awarded manager Steve Cooper with a new contract. The 42-year-old will remain at the City Ground until 2025. The Premier League’s bottom side have put faith in manager Steve Cooper. The 42-year-old led Nottingham Forest to promotion in the top flight last season, but pressure was mounting on his position after one win from eight games. Cooper was appointed to the role in 2021 and gained Forest promotion the first season in charge.
Liverpool Dealt Injury Blow as Midfielder to Undergo Surgery

Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow after it has emerged that midfield player Arthur is to undergo surgery on a quad muscle injury and will be unavailable for selection until January 2023 at the earliest. The Brazil international is with the Anfield club on a season-long loan from Italian...
Arsenal Could Sign a Midfielder in the January Transfer Window

Midfield was an area that Arsenal were keen to improve during the recent summer transfer window, with the Gunners heavily linked with a move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and also had three deadline day bids for Douglas Luiz rejected by Aston Villa. The North London club are expected...
Manchester City Face Blow as 534-Appearance Defender Called ‘Fast, Strong and Intelligent’ by Neymar Undergoes Surgery – His World Cup Fate in Jeopardy

Manchester City have confirmed that Kyle Walker has undergone surgery for a groin injury that he suffered in the 6-3 win over Manchester United at the weekend. They have not been able to confirm when he’ll be back in action, with this injury dealing a major blow to the England international’s chances of playing in next month’s Qatar World Cup.
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Never Had Negotiation to Sign 231-Goal Striker Once Branded as ‘One of the Greatest of All Time’

Manchester United have never had any negotiations with either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid to sign Antoine Griezmann, confirms Fabrizio Romano. Despite past links to Old Trafford, the Frenchman hasn’t ever been close to joining the Red Devils and is unlikely to do so in the near future. Manchester United...
