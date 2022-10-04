Read full article on original website
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Home prices are falling in 6 major US cities and still rising in 14. Here's how the major markets are faring as buyers adjust to the end of the boom.
Metropolitan hubs in California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington are the first to show the housing market caving and home prices on the decline.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly six decades.
2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early
These two companies are growing their revenue and earnings with each passing year.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now
Aged investors can sleep easy owning these rock-solid income stocks, which yield between 2% and 5.9%.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
7 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Hates That Investors Should Love Now
These are seven great companies that Wall Street for one reason or another just does not like. Yet, their big and dependable dividends and solid positions in their respective sectors make them very attractive for long-term growth and income investors.
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices
These stocks are bound to recover once sentiment changes.
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
Wall Street Expects This Beaten-Down Stock to Soar 361%
There are compelling reasons to agree with Wall Street.
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market.
