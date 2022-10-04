ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 34

Rose Krueger
3d ago

Val Demings is Nancy Pelosi’s Puppet!!!! VOTE RED ❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

LiberalsDestroyAmerica
3d ago

All democrats proved how worthless they are these past few years no one with half a brain will vote blue again

floridapolitics.com

Candidates for CD 23 offer differing points of emphasis at forum

The forum featuring candidates to succeed Ted Deutch showed strong contrasts between the four candidates. About 136 miles from where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the storm loomed large over a Thursday forum that brought together four candidates vying to represent South Florida in Congress. Democratic nominee Jared Moskowitz, the Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough

Hurricane Ian did what many thought impossible. Hurricane Ian did what few thought possible — brought together political forces in a show of unity not normally found weeks ahead of Midterm elections. As President Joe Biden toured deep-red Southwest Florida, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined him...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian lands in Lincoln Project political ad hitting Gov. DeSantis

The dead still being counted, the Lincoln Project has a new ad that considers what else Ron DeSantis was looking at besides Hurricane Ian tracks. Nine days after landfall — and with 32 days left to go before the General Election — the Lincoln Project has decided it’s not too soon to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions before the storm that recently ravaged the state.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Right past wrongs’: Shevrin Jones calls on Gov. DeSantis to pardon marijuana offenders convicted of ‘simple possession’

‘By extending a pardon to these individuals, you would enable them an opportunity to begin a new chapter of their lives.’. Less than a day after President Joe Biden announced his administration was pardoning all Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, Democratic Miami Gardens Sen. Shervin Jones is asking Florida’s chief executive to do the same.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.  
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Gov. DeSantis Crushing Democrat Crist by Double-Digits in Florida

As hurricane recovery efforts continue across much of the state of Florida, a new Mason-Dixon public opinion poll released this morning shows that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is beating the Democratic gubernatorial nominee by 11 percentage points. Considering that Florida is seen as a swing or purple state, this lead...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian

Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden praises Gov. DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian

The praise comes just over a month before DeSantis stands for re-election. President Joe Biden offered high praise to Gov. Ron DeSantis on the response to Hurricane Ian. “What the Governor’s done is pretty remarkable so far,” Biden told pool press. That came during a presidential visit to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: In ‘DeSantis Country,’ female athletes report their menstruation history to the state

'Handing over teenagers’ menstrual history to a third-party software company is flat-out dangerous.'. The Florida Democratic Party is taking issue with reporting that Florida schools require female athletes to report on their periods, pegging the practice to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The email, titled, “DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida TaxWatch recommends nine steps to ease financial impact from Hurricane Ian

Some of the steps wouldn’t be possible without recently passed legislation. When Hurricane Ian tore across Florida last week, it upended the lives of millions, sending their financial futures spiraling into the unknown. While governments at the local, state and federal levels have since taken steps to cushion the monetary blow, more can be done — particularly when it comes to taxes, according to the nonprofit Tallahassee-based think tank, Florida TaxWatch.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Black Republicans continue outcry over ad targeting Corey Simon

A pair of Black Central Florida Republicans are the latest officials to denounce an ad targeting Republican state Senate candidate Corey Simon that some are arguing could qualify as racist. Simon, a former football star who played for Florida State University and in the National Football League, is a subject...
FLORIDA STATE

