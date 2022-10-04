Read full article on original website
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that's been seated to aid her investigation.They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over asylum seeker crisis
On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night in Raleigh.
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.The president’s grim assessment, delivered during a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Vladimir Putin has imminent plans for a nuclear strike.Biden veered into talk about Ukraine at the end...
