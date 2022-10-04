Contributing an important addition to DAO tooling, as proof-of-stake chains become the norm. Geode Finance, a novel liquid staking infrastructure provider for DAOs, has successfully deployed on Avalanche Mainnet, partnering with Yield Yak to launch their own liquid staking solution and token, yyAVAX. With Geode’s infrastructure, DAOs can unlock new revenue streams and capture the full value of PoS networks, while providing their members with new financial incentives. Geode is gearing up to deploy on Ethereum in early 2023, a burgeoning chain for DAO activity, to unlock new yield opportunities at scale.

