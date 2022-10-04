Read full article on original website
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
bankautomationnews.com
HSBC, Oracle NetSuite partner for automated payments
HSBC and Oracle NetSuite are partnering to provide automated, B2B payment services to help businesses address time-consuming accounts payable (AP) processes. The companies recently unveiled the NetSuite AP Automation system, which automates data capture and payment and reconciliation, allowing organizations to process invoices more quickly. The tool embeds banking services into a cloud enterprise resource […]
tokenist.com
Crypto Payment Apps Market Size Expected to Reach $2.15B by 2030: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The global crypto payment app market cap is expected to hit $2.15 billion from 2022 to 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, according to a new research report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the burgeoning crypto market and its potential to replace fiat currencies.
ffnews.com
Mastercard and Ravelin Partner to Reduce Fraud and Create Frictionless Checkout in Digital Quick Commerce
During the pandemic, online grocery orders rose by more than 50% and are expected to rise further this year, according to McKinsey research. More than ever, people make day-to-day purchases online, choosing quick commerce merchants that offer speed and convenience. As people open new accounts and make faster purchases, merchants are challenged to verify identities and manage evolving fraud threats in real time.
thecoinrise.com
SWIFT Introduce Blueprint for CBDC Cross-Border Usage
After eight months of research and experiments, the financial networking system Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has put together a blueprint for a global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network. Based on the results from the experiments, it has been discovered that CBDCs and tokenized assets can seamlessly...
fintechfutures.com
UK challenger Zopa in talks to raise $100m before mooted public listing
UK challenger bank Zopa is in talks to raise more funding before the firm seeks a public listing, according to Sky News. Zopa is reportedly in “detailed negotiations” with new and existing shareholders as it looks to raise around $100 million to fund its continued expansion, Sky News reports, with a number of blue-chip financial institutions involved.
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Two Sigma to Provide Data to Blockchain Information Network Chainlink
Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative hedge fund with about $60 billion in assets under management, will provide data to popular blockchain information network Chainlink, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk. Chainlink offers price feeds and other data through its oracle network, which can help Web3 developers get projects...
kitco.com
SWIFT achieves interoperability between its current infrastructure and digital assets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the press release from SWIFT, the member-owned cooperative conducted two separate experiments that bridged assets between...
Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022
While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
Fidel API to Enable Programmable Payments for Visa Clients and Partners
Fidel API has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect, which connects clients to a “curated and vetted” set of fintech companies, a press release said. With the endorsement from Visa, the company will now become more visible as a provider of real-time transactions APIs. Fidel API’s platform provides authentication,...
salestechstar.com
Geode Finance Launches Staking Toolkit for DAOs, Unlocking New Revenue Streams
Contributing an important addition to DAO tooling, as proof-of-stake chains become the norm. Geode Finance, a novel liquid staking infrastructure provider for DAOs, has successfully deployed on Avalanche Mainnet, partnering with Yield Yak to launch their own liquid staking solution and token, yyAVAX. With Geode’s infrastructure, DAOs can unlock new revenue streams and capture the full value of PoS networks, while providing their members with new financial incentives. Geode is gearing up to deploy on Ethereum in early 2023, a burgeoning chain for DAO activity, to unlock new yield opportunities at scale.
Uber Partners with Marqeta, Mastercard, and Branch to Launch New Uber Pro Card, Offering Faster Payments and Fuel Rewards for Drivers
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Uber today announced a new partnership with Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Branch to power the Uber Pro Card, an enhanced loyalty and payments experience that will help drivers and couriers save on gas, fees, and other expenses. Built for drivers and couriers, the Uber Pro Card offers customized perks including up to 10% cashback on gas and up to 12% on EV charging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005240/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
Blockchain firm SETL partners Swift for common tokenisation framework pilot
Enterprise distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain firm SETL has successfully piloted a common framework for Swift that links tokenisation systems between central securities depositories (CSDs) and global custodians. Swift, SETL, Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream, Northern Trust and other parties from the tokenised and traditional asset ecosystem explored the issuance, delivery...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Aim to Streamline B2B Tasks
Today in B2B payments, Raiffeisen Bank International and FinLync team on cash management services, Roxe and Motoverse partner on cross-border remittance payments, and DHL and BigCommerce aim to help U.S. businesses grow their global sales. Plus, SPS Commerce buys InterTrade Systems from mdf commerce. Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has partnered...
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Backstage with NUI’s Subhasis Thakur: Lack of scalability has greatly limited blockchain adoption
The Global IoT Summit in Dublin brought together tech experts in emerging technologies, including blockchain, IoT, IPv6, and 5G, from startup founders to thought leaders. National University of Ireland (NUI)’s Subhasis Thakur represented academia at the event, and as he told CoinGeek Backstage, the inability to scale has been the biggest hurdle towards blockchain adoption—a challenge that BSV’s infinite scaling seamlessly solves.
getnews.info
Salicoin – The Next Generation Of Digital Crypto Currency
Salicoin(Currency code: SLC / Currency symbol: •S•) is the Next generation of Digital Currency reserved by Silver & Agriculture products such as Palm-oil and Cassava. The word “Salicoin” means “Salt and Light Coin” – the two elements that represent the philosophy of the Coin. It was created on 26Sep 2021 by a founder with nickname of “Dieu” – the one who have a passion to make Salicoin to be “the pill for the world economics recovery!”
fintechnexus.com
Argentine fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos to grow its business in Brazil
Banking as a service, a term hardly known years ago, is growing fast in Latin America, with many financial technology startups securing funding to build the necessary foundations for the next wave of digitization. Even in a context of falling valuations, B2B fintech companies that provide banking infrastructure continue to...
fintechnexus.com
The promise and pitfalls of financial institutions’ Web3 Integration
DeFi is slowly but surely changing the face of the financial sector. Web3 and the associated blockchain technology have brought to light the drawbacks of traditional finance. Many companies are aware of the benefits. Major firms such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have announced exploration into Web3 mechanisms as financial tools. A recent Citi report predicted that the metaverse economy’s total addressable market could reach up to $13 trillion by 2030.
NEWSBTC
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.” – Vladimir Kardapoltsev, CEO of PointPay
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
cryptobriefing.com
Blockchain App Diamond Launches To Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative. Recently, messages emerged between the two billionaire entrepreneurs regarding a blockchain-based social media platform. “I have an idea for a blockchain social...
