NJ weather: Cold front to spark a breeze, showers, and a big cooldown
Wasn't Thursday just a perfect day? All three of New Jersey's climate reporting sites — Newark, Trenton, and Atantic City — hit a high temperature of 75 degrees. I love 70s and sunshine. We will squeak out one more day of spectacular sunshine and warm temperatures on Friday....
Remember The Really Bad Derecho That Hit South Jersey?
Regions of South Jersey and South Eastern Pennsylvania experienced a series of storms this past week that caused some serious flooding. While it wasn't a full-blown hurricane, the storm that swept through southwestern Florida certainly did take a bit of a toll on the areas here in South Jersey that always see the water levels overflow due to bad weather.
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed
Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey. Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times...
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
NJ weather: Ian rain and wind day 5 of 6, one more big high tide
The center of circulation of "The Remnants of Ian" is sitting about 100 miles southeast of New Jersey. As it makes its closest pass to the Garden State, we face more wet and windy weather. Maybe some thunderstorms. And more serious coastal flooding concerns too. Top rainfall totals along New...
Exciting Updates About Huge, New Go Kart Racetrack Coming To New Jersey
We've already told you about the massive entertainment complex being built in Edison. Among their attractions will be the new, humongous go-kart track that I personally cannot wait to experience. By the way, did you know that this will be the largest go-kart racetrack in the entire world once completed?...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
Wawa Opens Another NJ Location With More Coming
Wawa has added another New Jersey store to its roster. The popular convenience store and gas station combo is located at 1750 Route 22 in Union. The Hamilton and Orange stores are expected to open later this fall as part of a mass expansion plan. to follow Daily Voice Union...
Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers
Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast
Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Someone in Ocean County, New Jersey is $10k Richer. Is it you?
It's time to check those lottery tickets. Inflation is killing us all lately. Gas prices are on the rise again, groceries are going up, and the real estate market is abysmal. Now, more than ever, we could use some extra cash. And if you're a lucky Ocean County Mega Millions ticket holder, you just scored some relief in the form of $10,000. That third prize winning ticket, and the top prized ticket worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
Hey South Jersey! Show Us Your Horrifying Halloween Decorations
As we've been driving around South Jersey, we've noticed that people take Halloween seriously. Some front lawns look like full-on haunted houses and we love it!. No more waiting until the Christmas season to break out the larger-than-life decorations, Halloween is taking over as the holiday for insane decorations. Whether...
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
