ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Remember The Really Bad Derecho That Hit South Jersey?

Regions of South Jersey and South Eastern Pennsylvania experienced a series of storms this past week that caused some serious flooding. While it wasn't a full-blown hurricane, the storm that swept through southwestern Florida certainly did take a bit of a toll on the areas here in South Jersey that always see the water levels overflow due to bad weather.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Hook#Ocean Temperature#National Weather Service#Jersey Shore Report#Rip Current
Cat Country 107.3

Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers

Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Cat Country 107.3

Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast

Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

Someone in Ocean County, New Jersey is $10k Richer. Is it you?

It's time to check those lottery tickets. Inflation is killing us all lately. Gas prices are on the rise again, groceries are going up, and the real estate market is abysmal. Now, more than ever, we could use some extra cash. And if you're a lucky Ocean County Mega Millions ticket holder, you just scored some relief in the form of $10,000. That third prize winning ticket, and the top prized ticket worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy