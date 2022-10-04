ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War

PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
Power Supply Restored to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant After Disruption

KYIV (Reuters) - The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored on Sunday, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said. The plant, which is in cold shutdown, lost its last remaining power line early on Saturday due to shelling, and had to...
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defences in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Turkey's 'Disinformation' Bill to Have Pre-Election 'Chilling Effect' -Europe Watchdog

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's proposed "disinformation" bill threatens free speech and could further harm journalism ahead of next year's elections, a European rights watchdog's legal body said, calling for Turkey's parliament to reject it. The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe, said prison sentences and other fallout from...
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading up to World Cup

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood...
Japan's Foreign Reserves Drop by Record on Market Shakeout, FX Intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at the end...
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says

(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
TotalEnergies Accelerates Refinery Wage Talks as Fuel Supply Shrinks

PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves. "Provided the blockades will end and all...
Kyrgyzstan Cancels Russian-Led Military Drill on Its Land

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills...
Germany Wants Those Behind Iran Crackdown Banned From EU, Assets Frozen - Newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have...
Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua, U.S. NHC Says

(Reuters) - Hurricane Julia has made landfall along the coast near Laguna De Perlas in Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. The hurricane is located about 30 miles (50 km) north-northeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h). (Reporting...
Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy

(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
Factbox-The Bridge Linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula

LONDON (Reuters) - The road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula was damaged in a powerful blast on Saturday, hitting a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Following are key facts about the bridge. CRIMEA AND RUSSIA LINK. The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait...
Japan Kishida's Support Hits Low on His Party's Ties to Controversial Church

TOKYO (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government slid to the lowest of his one-year tenure on doubts about his party's disclosure of ties to the controversial Unification Church, an opinion poll showed on Sunday. Kishida has struggled to overcome revelations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's...
Austria's President Set to Win 2nd Term Without Runoff Vote

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s liberal president was on course to win a second six-year term outright Sunday, avoiding a runoff vote after a campaign in which he portrayed himself as the stable option in uncertain times, projections showed. Projections for ORF public television and the Austria Press Agency...
Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
