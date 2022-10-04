ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
Seattle Mariners win first Wild Card game versus Toronto Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners have won the first game in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays by a final score of 4-0. In the first inning, Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, advancing to first. Ty France grounded out, advancing Rodriguez to second. A double by Eugenio Suarez drove Rodriguez home, giving the Mariners the 1-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game.
