The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
Starling Marte injury update: Mets get surprisingly great news, and what it means
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has struggled to stay healthy after suffering a finger injury in early September. He’ll be back for the Wild Card series. Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger on Sept. 6. He’s missed significant time since then, and New York has struggled to replace him.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
Astros’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’ for...
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Cardinals fans bolt early after Game 1 ninth-inning collapse (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals fans left early after a ninth-inning collapse for the ages against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cards entered the ninth inning of their Game 1 tilt against the Phillies with a 2-0 lead. Before they knew it, a collapse of epic proportions led to a 6-3 defeat. St....
Seattle Mariners win first Wild Card game versus Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners have won the first game in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays by a final score of 4-0. In the first inning, Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, advancing to first. Ty France grounded out, advancing Rodriguez to second. A double by Eugenio Suarez drove Rodriguez home, giving the Mariners the 1-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game.
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles Kicker 'Expected' To Miss Week 5 Game
The Philadelphia Eagles may want to avoid any field-goal tries this Sunday. That's because they will likely be without their veteran kicker. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, 27, is "expected" to miss Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals. Elliott is dealing with an ankle injury. The Eagles, as a ...
