Delaware Supreme Court strikes down no-excuse mail-in voting
The Delaware Supreme Court wasted no time banning no-excuse mail-in voting, which lawmakers had approved in June for use in this year’s elections. The justices issued their expedited ruling Friday, just one day after the justices held a hearing on whether to affirm or overturn a Sept. 15 ruling from a Chancery Court judge who said the new law violated the Delaware Constitution.
New Jersey child tax credit signed into law, GOP wants more tax reform
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed into law a child tax credit that will benefit families filing taxes next spring. State lawmakers passed the tax credit in June, during the annual budget process, but an error in the bill’s language would have delayed its implementation until the 2023 taxable year.
A month before Election Day, Delaware Supreme Court hears a dispute over no-excuse mail voting
With Election Day barely a month away, Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general on Thursday urged the state Supreme Court to overturn last month’s lower court ruling that invalidated the state’s new vote-by-mail law. Alexander Mackler argued during the 50-minute hearing that, contrary to the Sept. 15 Chancery...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Legislature Approves Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
The New Jersey Assembly passed a bill which would require houses of worship, and other public venues, to create a plan to deal with potential mass shootings, and to share those plans with local police departments. The bill, which was sponsored in the Assembly by Gary Schaer (D-Passaic), passed unanimously...
New Jersey Globe
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
Low-performing nursing homes may soon be subject to sanctions in New Jersey
The New Jersey Senate Health and Human Services Committee cleared a bill Thursday that would allow the state to issue sanctions to nursing homes that do not perform up to standard. The proposal is based on a five-star rating system implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on college funding, transparency, and debt forgiveness
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s governor has wide power to propose education funding, serve on university boards, and appoint trustees to those critical panels. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, sent $40 million of unused stimulus money to four universities this summer, a decision he could...
What to know ahead of New Jersey’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. What if I received an absentee or mail ballot but want to vote in person?. What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?. What are the deadlines I need to know?. Below are...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill amending state child tax credit, allowing for New Jersey taxpayers to receive relief a year sooner
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed S-3046/A-4640, amending the effective dates for a previously signed bill regarding state child tax credits. The original bill, S-2523, was scheduled to take effect for the 2023 tax year, making credits available to taxpayers in 2024. The bill signed Tuesday pushes that schedule forward, allowing for the tax credit to take effect for the 2022 tax year and for credits to become available to taxpayers in 2023.
Pa.’s closely watched midterm elections
With a little more than a month to go before midterm elections, the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has tightened, according to a Cook Political Report rating it as a toss up. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has made up ground in recent weeks after attacking Democrat John Fetterman’s record on crime and questioning his health, while Fetterman has gone after Oz’s views on abortion, his longtime New Jersey roots and his years promoting questionable products on TV. This race between Fetterman and Oz could determine which party controls the Senate.
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
NJ accuses 5 towns of violating law regarding same-sex marriage
TRENTON – Five municipalities were issued violation notices by the state for having marriage licensing information on their websites that limits the availability of licenses to opposite-gender couples and excludes applicants with a nonbinary gender identity. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Thursday that the Division on Civil Rights launched...
N.J. could divest its $92B pension fund from fossil fuels. What it means financially and for climate change.
New Jersey would join a growing list of states to divest its pension fund from fossil fuel companies if a long-stalled bill crosses the finish line in Trenton this fall. The legislation (A1733), now in its fourth iteration after it was first introduced in 2017, has gained new momentum in recent weeks as the fight against climate change intensifies nationwide. It will be considered Thursday by the state Senate’s environment committee.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Attorney Gen. Letitia James Secures Over $75,000 for Unnecessary Pediatric Procedures
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a $753,457 agreement with pediatric dentist Dr. Barry L. Jacobson and his company HQRC Management Services LLC (HQRC), along with 13 other affiliated pediatric dentistry locations. The dentistry group allegedly performed and billed for medically unnecessary pediatric root canals. This settlement is the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, which is collecting $313,783 for the United States’ shares of New York and New Jersey Medicaid damages as part of this agreement.
N.J. schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded ‘quiet rooms,’ proposed law says
New Jersey schools would be required to immediately notify parents if a student is locked inside a padded isolation closet under a proposed law designed to force educators to be more transparent about the controversial technique often used on disabled students. The proposed legislation follows an NJ Advance Media investigation,...
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday
The bill would require the state's pension fund to divest from all fossil fuel companies within two years. The post N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Pa. election 2022: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s 2022 general election will give registered voters in the state the chance to pick the state’s next governor and U.S. senator as well as U.S. House lawmakers and those who serve in the legislature. Thousands of people are expected to...
New Jersey’s bag ban is an overwhelming success. Let’s keep the momentum going. | Opinion
To help combat litter in New Jersey and to mitigate ocean pollution, the state Legislature adopted one of the most comprehensive bans on single-use paper and plastic bags in the nation. That law went into effect on May 4 of this year and the initial results are astounding. During September’s...
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
News 12
State issues stop order at NJ elementary school; inspection found 2 contractors were noncompliant
Construction workers were told to stop work at John Faber Elementary School in Dunellen as the result of a state inspection at the site. The stop order came from the New Jersey Department of Workforce and Labor. An inspection found two contractors violated laws. Work was stopped on building four...
