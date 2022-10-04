ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fox Sports Radio

Jason Whitlock on Brady/Gisele Divorce: 'Tom Brady is the Bad Guy'

Jason Whitlock: “I am sad to hear this news, I am not surprised. If anybody has been listening to this show, you know whose team I’m on. I’m on Gisele’s team. I think Tom Brady has been very selfish here. Yesterday I was talking about Antonio Brown and Brady bringing this predator into their home, and how that whole situation in Dubai was a bad look for Tom Brady. He’s selfish about his football career, he told this woman he was retiring and he was going to come home and focus on his family and his kids. Twenty-some-odd years and 7 Super Bowl championships is more than enough. I think this woman had a right, he changed the expectations, she thought last season was the finish line. He set those expectations when he announced his retirement and then pulled the rug out from underneath her. I’m 1000% on Team Gisele, and I know I’m the ‘sexist pig’ on this show is always caping up for the man, but not here. If this is the end, I blame Tom Brady. Brady is the bad guy here. This woman had reasonable expectations that last year was his last year. She supported him for virtually his entire NFL career. They’ve got three kids, give up football, and get into this life with these kids that need attention. I’m on Team Gisele, and it’s shocking me that I am, but I think Tom Brady is the bad guy here.” (Full Segment Above)
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa,...
Jason Whitlock
The Associated Press

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they’re on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers warmed up before their game. Players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline. “Terrible,” one Chargers player said as he headed to the locker room.
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

