Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
RELATED PEOPLE
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
McDonald's defeats Black franchisees' $1 billion bias lawsuit, for now
Oct 4 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) has temporarily beaten back a lawsuit by 52 Black former franchise owners who claim the fast-food chain set them up for failure by steering them toward crime-ridden, low-income neighborhoods.
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies
The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How do you even cheat in chess? Artificial intelligence and Morse code
It's the story that has rocked chess and shown no sign of abating.
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief built a $500 million stake in Twitter as he expected Musk to ultimately buy the social media company.
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
91% of CEOs of large US companies said there'd be a recession within the next year. Only a third said it would be mild and short, and most expect it to affect their company's growth. Netflix, Microsoft, and Tesla have laid off staff. Some companies plan to pause ESG efforts.
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
A $4 million jackpot in the Philippines ended up with 433 winners. Officials are calling for an inquiry.
All winning numbers were multiples of nine, which drew a barrage of social media comments, with some expressing disbelief over the results, Bloomberg reported.
Some Workers Aren't Just 'Quiet Quitting' — They're 'Fast Quitting' and Leaving Companies Earlier Than Ever Before
Quitting isn't just 'quiet,' new data from LinkedIn's Economic Graph team found that more workers are quitting their jobs before the one-year mark.
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1