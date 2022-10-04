ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Fortune

Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies

The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
Markets Insider

The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours

Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
CNN

CNN

