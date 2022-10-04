After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting's greats

Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner Appeal Set for October 25, Wife Says WNBA Star Fears She’ll Be Forgotten
Brittney Griner has to wait a little longer at her chance to get released from Russian custody. On Monday, the Russian court gave the WNBA star an appeal date for October 25, according to ESPN. The appeal is an effort to overturn Griner’s nine-year prison sentence for drug possession following her August 4 conviction.
BBC
Ironman World Championship: Great Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay claims silver in first women-only race
Great Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay finished runner-up in the first women-only professional race at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Californian Chelsea Sodaro, 33, won in eight hours 33 minutes and 46 seconds. Charles-Barclay, 29 - the 2021 half Ironman world champion - finished in eight hours 42 minutes and 22...
F1: Max Verstappen crowned world champion after chaotic Japanese GP
Max Verstappen has been confirmed as a two-time F1 world champion after closest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was demoted to third place at the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver secured the points he needed for the title after his rival was penalised for cutting a chicane during a chaotic race at Suzuka.Verstappen has won 12 out of 18 races this season, beating challengers Sergio Perez Leclerc to the world championship.He has now won back-to-back world titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More F1: Max Verstappen emotional after becoming two-time world champion: ‘Very special’Max Verstappen emotional after becoming two-time F1 world champion: ‘Very special’F1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing Course
I’m a mathematician and won the lotto 14 times with a specific strategy – my first win was more than 18 times my salary
A MATHEMATICIAN won the lottery 14 times by creating a specific strategy that beat insane odds. While living in communist-era Romania, Stefan Mandel crafted a formula that secured a life-changing fortune before earning over a dozen jackpots in a surprisingly legal lottery business. Mandel was working as an economist in...
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Winner of fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal hopes alleged cheaters ‘get the max’ penalty
CNN — One of the winners at an Ohio fishing tournament this past weekend hopes two alleged cheaters face the maximum penalty as a result of the cheating scandal that’s rocked the competitive fishing world. “I just hope they get them for everything they can for what they’ve...
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Watch Conor McGregor stop sparring partner with brutal left hand after revealing he’ll move UP in weight for UFC return
CONOR McGREGOR has been upping the intensity of his UFC comeback preparations. McGregor, 34, is expected to return to the octagon soon after recovering from a horrific leg break he suffered last year during a trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The Notorious is still not 100 per cent but has...
UFC・
I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me
I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat
It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
GOLF・
‘A story Brazil never wanted to tell’: the podcasts reclaiming the country’s Black history
One of Brazil’s most celebrated Black authors sat on stage and posed a vital question to a nation unaware of its past. Why, asked Conceição Evaristo, were Brazilian schoolchildren taught about the 1835 Ragamuffin war – when separatist forces rebelled against the empire at the behest of white landowners – but not the Malê revolt, a Black Muslim slave uprising that erupted in the very same year?
Golfers in Shock as Deer Face Off Against Coyote With a Crowd of Turkeys Watching: VIDEO
In this hilarious video, golfers stand by in shock as two deer face off against a coyote with a crowd of turkeys watching. The video was reposted by Golf Digest’s Instagram page after being originally posted by user “@julian.marco.”. The chaotic footage starts with the camera focusing on...
golfmagic.com
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
GOLF・
Gang take over ex-Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant’s abandoned £1Million mansion and turn it into huge cannabis factory
JERMAINE Pennant's mansion is at the centre of a police drugs investigation after a huge cannabis farm was discovered. The former Arsenal, Liverpool and Stoke City winger was stunned to learn a £1m property he lived in while playing at Anfield had been turned into an industrial scale drug-growing operation.
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins inaugural women's Gravel World Championships
The Frenchwoman came good on her favourite tag to win gravel racing's first ever UCI-sanctioned World Championships
Max Verstappen wraps up F1 championship with rain-shortened win in Japan
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up his second consecutive Formula One drivers' championship on Sunday with a rain-shortened win at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Emily Sisson crushes American marathon record in Chicago, breaking it by 17 seconds
Emily Sisson, 30, finished second overall in 2:18:29 – 17 seconds faster than the previous American record of 2:19:12, set by Keira D’Amato.
F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch
Formula 1 is upon us, and if you're looking for the latest F1 schedule, Sportsnaut has you covered. Covering every race from the upcoming season.
Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors. It was the Wimbledon champion’s fourth title of the year, including Rome and Tel Aviv. “I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said. “Obviously, didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport.”
