ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting's greats

By George Ramsay
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1: Max Verstappen crowned world champion after chaotic Japanese GP

Max Verstappen has been confirmed as a two-time F1 world champion after closest rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was demoted to third place at the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver secured the points he needed for the title after his rival was penalised for cutting a chicane during a chaotic race at Suzuka.Verstappen has won 12 out of 18 races this season, beating challengers Sergio Perez Leclerc to the world championship.He has now won back-to-back world titles.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More F1: Max Verstappen emotional after becoming two-time world champion: ‘Very special’Max Verstappen emotional after becoming two-time F1 world champion: ‘Very special’F1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing Course
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
rolling out

Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
TheDailyBeast

I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me

I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
OAKLAND, CA
Golf.com

Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat

It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
GOLF
The Guardian

‘A story Brazil never wanted to tell’: the podcasts reclaiming the country’s Black history

One of Brazil’s most celebrated Black authors sat on stage and posed a vital question to a nation unaware of its past. Why, asked Conceição Evaristo, were Brazilian schoolchildren taught about the 1835 Ragamuffin war – when separatist forces rebelled against the empire at the behest of white landowners – but not the Malê revolt, a Black Muslim slave uprising that erupted in the very same year?
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#World Athletics#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open on Sunday. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors. It was the Wimbledon champion’s fourth title of the year, including Rome and Tel Aviv. “I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said. “Obviously, didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport.”
TENNIS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy