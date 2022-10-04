Read full article on original website
More than 400 people won the lotto in the Philippines. Some people just can't believe it
A 236 million peso ($4 million) lottery jackpot shared among a record number of more than 400 winners has sparked questions in the Philippine Senate as skeptical lawmakers demand an inquiry into the results.
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
Footage of Extremely Rare Whale With Two Dorsal Fins Poses Mystery
Marine biologist Vadim Pavlov told Newsweek that he has not seen this before. "This case has one clear distinction," he said.
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock -- have become a common sight in northern Kenya, where unprecedented dry spells are chipping away at already depleted food and water resources.
8 of the best business-class seats you can book nearly for free using points and miles
From Qatar Airways to All Nippon Airways and everything in between, here are eight of the best business-class seats you can book nearly for free using points and miles.
Traveling to Spain during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Spain, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Hong Kong is opening up to tourism -- but is it too late?
The city hopes the move will revive its status as an international business and travel hub, but the locals said the change may be too late.
Thailand's day care massacre unites families and a country in grief
Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northern Thailand on Friday, a day after the country's worst massacre unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places.
