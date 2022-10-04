Read full article on original website
OPEC is trying to prop up oil prices as global demand slows down
With a development that means we might need to brace for higher gas prices again, big oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia say they are planning to pump less oil in the coming months. The foreign producers are trying to prop up oil prices even as the global economy and demand for oil are slowing down. For more on this, we're joined by NPR's Scott Horsley. Hey, Scott.
Biden has $52 billion for semiconductors. Today, work begins to spend that windfall
President Biden is heading to an IBM manufacturing plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday to tout a new $20 billion investment the company is making in semiconductor research and development as well as other advanced technologies. It's the second big tech manufacturing announcement this week, following news from Micron that...
