Read full article on original website
Related
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms
The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
California faces highest gas price gap compared to rest of the country
SAN DIEGO — Gas prices in California are the highest the nation. The price difference between California and the rest of the country is now $2.60 per gallon; the highest price gap ever according to Jay Young, an oil and gas expert and CEO of King Operating. "Why are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Storm activity affects local business owners
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This active weather entered the Desert Southwest Thursday afternoon and it brought some heavy rain, lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Those conditions especially picked up in the foothills off of Foothill Blvd and Frontage Road. Affecting local businesses like Maggie's Gift Shop that sits on...
Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react
The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here. The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley. Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts The post Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react appeared first on KESQ.
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro highlights $5.7 million in Gomez Park improvements.
EL CENTRO — On the morning of Wednesday October 5, the City of El Centro came together to celebrate a grant offer of $5.7 million dollars for special renovations to David Gomez Park. For many years, David Gomez Park has been a beloved space for the City of El...
holtvilletribune.com
Community Mourns Passing of Retired SDSU-IV Professor
CALEXICO — A celebration of life is planned for Dr. John Leo Polich, a retired San Diego State University-Imperial Valley history and geography professor who died on Sept. 13 at the age of 86. In Polich’s honor, a memorial is scheduled at the SDSU-IV library’s north wing from 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Closer Look Into Fairview Fire Lawsuit Against Southern California Edison
“None of our clients are looking to make money on this,” Wildfire Lawyer Alex Robertson shared. “They just want to get back to their homes, rebuild, and get on with their lives, but they don’t have the money to do that.”. The deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet...
holtvilletribune.com
Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff
DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley
The First Alert Weather Team tracked a haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. First Alert Chief Meteorologist brings you behind the scenes with an update in the video below. Watch News Channel 3 live for continuing updates: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports The post Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law
New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
Why gas prices are skyrocketing in California, but not other states
While gas in California has reached $6.43 per gallon on average, states like Florida, Georgia and Texas haven't seen prices rise. Here's why.
NBC San Diego
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
Tina Clark to receive Keystone Award for Community Leadership
The City of Yuma, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and several others have announced that Tina Clark is the recipient for the 2022 Elisabeth Ruffner Keychain Award. The post Tina Clark to receive Keystone Award for Community Leadership appeared first on KYMA.
foxla.com
Skyrocketing gas prices: When will Californians see relief?
A 33-day streak of increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County to records each of the past three days ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $6.491. The average price rose $1.248 over the past 33...
Comments / 0