Imperial County, CA

CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms

The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Storm activity affects local business owners

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This active weather entered the Desert Southwest Thursday afternoon and it brought some heavy rain, lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Those conditions especially picked up in the foothills off of Foothill Blvd and Frontage Road. Affecting local businesses like Maggie's Gift Shop that sits on...
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react

The valley sky is starting to slowly clear up after a haboob swept through the region Thursday evening. You can find more on Thursday's weather conditions here. The large cloud of sand and dust was easy to spot as it made its way into the Coachella Valley. Joshua Brown from La Quinta shared his thoughts The post Haboob moves across Coachella Valley; residents react appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Community Mourns Passing of Retired SDSU-IV Professor

CALEXICO — A celebration of life is planned for Dr. John Leo Polich, a retired San Diego State University-Imperial Valley history and geography professor who died on Sept. 13 at the age of 86. In Polich’s honor, a memorial is scheduled at the SDSU-IV library’s north wing from 6...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff

DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley

The First Alert Weather Team tracked a haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. First Alert Chief Meteorologist brings you behind the scenes with an update in the video below. Watch News Channel 3 live for continuing updates: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports The post Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
NBC San Diego

How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?

California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
YUMA, AZ

