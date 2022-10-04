Governor Names Monique Zantop to Michigan Parents’ Council. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monique Zantop, of Jackson, has been named to the Michigan Parents’ Council, an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan history. The council will build on Governor Whitmer’s inclusion of the parent perspective in the most recent education budget she signed for the current 2022-2023 school year. The council represents parents from across Michigan, as well as parents of students with a variety of educational needs. The council will convene a series of regional parent roundtables to gather input.

