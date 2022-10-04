Read full article on original website
Events of October 7, 8, and 9, 2022
Jackson County Manufacturing Day. Manufacturing Day—helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders. As manufacturers seek to fill 4 million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade, MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. Today, events include Women in Manufacturing Panel at 9:00 AM (click here), the Manufacturing Day video premiere and area students will attend Manufacturing Career Exploration Lunches. Other MFG Day events are scheduled throughout the month, details here.
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Physician, HFJH and IEP. Jacob Inosencio & Leticia Albarran, Hispanic Heritage Festival. Denise Owens, Manager, Jackson County Fair. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
Friday, October 7, 2022
Friday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracina Christensen, Family Nurse Practitioner & Nate Nimtz, Support Services Manager, Center for Family Health. Sandra Tornberg, Detroit Area Italian-American Leader. Experience Jackson visits Ye Ole Carriage Shop. 9 AM and 11 AM. (replay from October 6)
Thursday, October 6, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracina Christensen, Family Nurse Practitioner & Nate Nimtz, Support Services Manager, Center for Family Health. Sandra Tornberg, Detroit Area Italian-American Leader. Experience Jackson visits Ye Ole Carriage Shop. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new...
See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
Jackson News Briefs October 7, 2022
Governor Names Monique Zantop to Michigan Parents’ Council. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monique Zantop, of Jackson, has been named to the Michigan Parents’ Council, an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan history. The council will build on Governor Whitmer’s inclusion of the parent perspective in the most recent education budget she signed for the current 2022-2023 school year. The council represents parents from across Michigan, as well as parents of students with a variety of educational needs. The council will convene a series of regional parent roundtables to gather input.
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 5, 2022
Columbia Central 3, Hudson 1: The Golden Eagles won 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, and 25-10 on the road on Wednesday. Ava Lyke finished with 31 assists, and Allie Jarchow and Jadyn Richardson both recorded 11 kills for CCHS. Columbia Central is 8-1 in Lenawee County Athletic Association this season. Marshall 3,...
American 1 and TRUE Community Exceed a Half a Million Dollars Raised for Hospice Home
Martha Fuerstenau, President/CEO of American 1 Credit Union and Chair of the Henry Ford Health Jackson Board of Directors and Chrissy Siders, President/CEO of TRUE Community Credit Union and Chair of the Henry Ford Jackson Hospice Board welcome golfers to this year’s event. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
thesuntimesnews.com
Weekly Road Work, Oct 10-16
Ann Arbor Maple (Foster) Rd Bridge over the Huron River Road closure Oct. 10 - 21 Dexter, Lima McKinley Rd between Cooper Ridge Dr and Waterloo Rd Intermittent lane closure Sept. 19 - Oct. 14. Dexter, Webster Huron River Dr between Brass Creek Dr and N. Territorial Rd Daytime road...
MLive.com
Here are the Week 7 picks in football for Jackson-area teams
JACKSON -- Here we are in Week 7 of the high school football season. As conference races are tightening up and playoff points are stacking up, we are getting a clearer picture of how things will shake out at the end of the year. But with plenty of big games...
Michigan’s official Christmas tree hails from St. Johns
The tree was picked by Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along
Thanks to all the cold nights we've had lately, the fall colors are racing along. Some areas might be hard to keep up with they are changing so fast.
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
REO Speedwagon is bringing the ‘80s back during upcoming Jackson College concert
JACKSON, MI – Enjoy early classic rock ‘n’ roll with REO Speedwagon at Jackson College. It has been more than 50 years since REO Speedwagon formed in the 1960′s when four college students started playing gigs together while studying at the University of Illinois. They’re still rocking today and are on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the college’s Potter Center, 2111 Emmons Road.
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
Massive groundwater contamination plume continues to spread in Ann Arbor area
"At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township.
