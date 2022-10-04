Read full article on original website
NC election teams help nursing home residents cast mail in ballots
Early, in-person voting doesn't start until Oct. 20 in North Carolina, but voting is already underway at many nursing homes and assisted care facilities around the state. The facilities house many older and disabled residents who vote by mail, and teams of election workers have been visiting those facilities in recent weeks to help residents request and fill out their ballots ahead of Election Day.
North Carolina state Senate and House candidates to participate in a forum on race and equity
Midterm elections are fast approaching in North Carolina. Voters will get a chance to meet several candidates who represent north Mecklenburg at the Cornelius Town Hall Thursday at 6:30 pm. It is the first of three forums being held this month to help achieve racial equity in the communities of Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville.
Election 2022 Questions: How to vote by mail in NC
BPR is answering listener queries about voting in this Fall’s election. . This week's question comes from Madison of Weaverville who wants to know if voting by mail is an option during the November 8th election. The short answer is Yes! To find out more we asked Buncombe County’s...
