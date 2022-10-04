ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

WFAE.org

NC election teams help nursing home residents cast mail in ballots

Early, in-person voting doesn't start until Oct. 20 in North Carolina, but voting is already underway at many nursing homes and assisted care facilities around the state. The facilities house many older and disabled residents who vote by mail, and teams of election workers have been visiting those facilities in recent weeks to help residents request and fill out their ballots ahead of Election Day.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE.org

Election 2022 Questions: How to vote by mail in NC

BPR is answering listener queries about voting in this Fall’s election.  . This week's question comes from Madison of Weaverville who wants to know if voting by mail is an option during the November 8th election. The short answer is Yes! To find out more we asked Buncombe County’s...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

