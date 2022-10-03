Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Music Round Up: The Quilz, Jon Henry, Paper Holland, Fox Face
Fall is in the air and the pumpkin spice is brewing, and as always, Milwaukee musicians are putting out some great tunes. Every month, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild compiles a list of some of the best recent releases from local musicians and shares a few of those songs. Here's...
Wisconsin nurses are not as diverse as their patients. A new Carroll University program aims to train more Hispanic nurses
On the south side of Milwaukee, there’s a unique college program taking root. Carroll University’s associate degree in nursing pathway launched last year. Instead of bringing students to its Waukesha campus, Carroll located the program at the United Community Center, or UCC, in Walker’s Point. The program...
Witness testimony begins in Waukesha parade trial after prosecutor states Brooks 'killed that joy'
Witness testimony is expected to continue Friday in the trial of a man accused of using his vehicle to kill six people and injure dozens at a Christmas parade in Waukesha last fall. Testimony began Thursday after prosecutors laid out their case against defendant Darrell Brooks. Brooks is pleading not...
The CineLatino Film Festival returns to Milwaukee-area Marcus Theatres
The CineLatino Film Festival returns to screens after a two-year hiatus. From Oct. 5-9, Marcus Theatres will hold screenings of over 15 movies to celebrate Hispanic-directed, written, and focused films in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Marcus Theatres host the festival along with Advocate Aurora Heath. Rolando Rodriguez is senior...
Defense attorney discusses all-white jury selected in Waukesha Parade deaths trial
Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in the high-profile trial of Darrell Brooks. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens by driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade last November. In June, a Waukesha County judge denied Brooks’ request to move the trial to an outside county or bring in outside jurors. On Tuesday, the court selected a jury of 16 white people.
Niche Cocoa becomes largest African food and beverage investment in U.S. with Franklin expansion
The largest cocoa maker in Ghana is bringing its chocolate manufacturing to Wisconsin. Niche Cocoa announced Tuesday that its first expansion in the U.S. will be at Business Park in the city of Franklin. "Niche’s investment in Wisconsin is the largest ever African food and beverage investment from anywhere on...
Jury selected for Waukesha parade deaths trial ahead of opening statements slated for Thursday
A jury of ten men and six women from Waukesha County will hear the trial of Darrell Brooks. Twelve will eventually issue a verdict. It appeared to news reporters covering the trial that all 16 jurors are white, while Brooks is Black. The defendant is accused of killing six people...
DNR urges Wisconsin waterfowl hunters take precautions to prevent exposure to avian influenza
It’s waterfowl hunting season in Wisconsin, and duck hunting enthusiasts are excitedly taking to the water. But the Wisconsin DNR is asking them to be careful of highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI. The virus has been causing illness and death among wild and domestic birds throughout the Midwest. On...
