The CineLatino Film Festival returns to Milwaukee-area Marcus Theatres

The CineLatino Film Festival returns to screens after a two-year hiatus. From Oct. 5-9, Marcus Theatres will hold screenings of over 15 movies to celebrate Hispanic-directed, written, and focused films in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Marcus Theatres host the festival along with Advocate Aurora Heath. Rolando Rodriguez is senior...
Defense attorney discusses all-white jury selected in Waukesha Parade deaths trial

Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in the high-profile trial of Darrell Brooks. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens by driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade last November. In June, a Waukesha County judge denied Brooks’ request to move the trial to an outside county or bring in outside jurors. On Tuesday, the court selected a jury of 16 white people.
