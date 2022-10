Everybody knows that Culver’s is a great place to eat some tasty food and savor some delicious creamy custard, but what many people might not know is that Culver’s has been making a huge difference in the community for years. At the end of the day, Culvers’ isn’t about the food—it’s about putting people first and going above and beyond to serve the community.

