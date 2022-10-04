Read full article on original website
California officials reject biggest plan to save the Salton Sea with ocean water "to save costs"
Sea Salton getting drier.(Canva Pro) Since the Salton Sea has been in danger of ecological collapse, some locals and environmentalists have argued for a dramatic solution to the lake’s decline: a significant injection of ocean water.
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Governor Newsom, West Coast leaders sign climate agreement in SF
The goal is to build a low-carbon economy of the future in major West Coast cities.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
California North Coast cannabis industry continues to be challenged, local experts say
This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in new laws cutting a cultivation tax placed on cannabis growers and shifting excise tax collection from distributors to retail businesses. While industry representatives applauded, they acknowledged cannabis industry in California continues to face significant issues. Leaders of the cannabis industry in Sonoma, Mendocino...
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
California gasoline prices appear to be headed for a big drop. Here’s when and how much
Gasoline prices in California could fall 50 to 90 cents a gallon very soon. That’s the view of experts such as Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks prices. Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at University of California, Berkeley, predicts a plunge of at least...
California requires safe crossings for wildlife when roads are built through their habitat
In efforts to make roads safer for wildlife crossings, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to require Caltrans to prioritize crossing structures and barriers when building roadways. Assembly Bill 2344, labeled the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, recognizes how building roads in the middle of habitats and animal...
A game of political finger-pointing could be why CA residents pay for most expensive gas
California now sits at $6.425 for an average gallon according to AAA, nearly a full dollar higher than our neighbors to the north in Washington and Oregon.
Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley
The First Alert Weather Team tracked a haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. First Alert Chief Meteorologist brings you behind the scenes with an update in the video below. Watch News Channel 3 live for continuing updates: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports The post Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law
New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
One Coast, California’s Premier Oceanfront Enclave of Lock-and-Leave Luxury Residences by etco Homes, Named Attached Community of the Year at Prestigious Homebuilding Industry Awards Show
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- etco Homes, a privately held homebuilding company with a focus on boutique urban infill condominium development, today announced that it was the recipient of two top architectural honors at the 2022 SoCal MAME Awards for One Coast, California’s premier oceanfront enclave of lock-and-leave luxury residences in Pacific Palisades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005939/en/ One Coast was recently named Attached Community of the Year at the SoCal MAME Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?
California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
What Sierra snowfall trends can tell us as CA prepares for the possibility of another dry year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Oct. 1 marks the start of a new water year in the state of California, and as we get deeper into fall and eventually winter, the expectation is for the rain and mountain snow to follow. But if the 2021-22 season is any indication, expectations based...
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
