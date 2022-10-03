Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
National Institute for Animal Agriculture partners with CDC
In August, The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) hosted a group of ten farmers, ranchers, and veterinarians on a tour and engagement visit with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each year the Cattlemen’s Beef Board designates Beef Checkoff funding to programming that includes research, foreign marketing,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, October 5, 2022
Max Armstrong shares insight he’s learned about security. Key tactics include raising your awareness of what’s going on around you. But a key area of focus is cyber security on the farm. Terry Griffin, Kansas State University, cropping systems economist. He notes the rising digitization of agriculture creates new risks for the farm. Griffin points to different kinds of cyber security risk for the farm, and the challenges those risks present.
CNBC
The price of butter is sky-high and 'not going to come down,' says supply chain expert—here's why
As we enter the holiday baking season, one key ingredient will be harder to find: butter. And the lack of supply is already driving prices up. In January, the average price of butter was $3.67 per pound, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. In September, it was up to $4.70 per pound.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Ecological Laboratories expands farm waste distribution network
Ecological Laboratories, Inc. is expanding their global distribution network in the farm waste sector. Near-term expansion will include the countries of Brazil, Denmark, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Poland and building on Asian partnerships. This network, together with the recent ELI acquisition of TOMCO Chemical in the United States, has reach to greater than 800 animal husbandry producers servicing more than 10 million pigs and cattle globally.
nationalhogfarmer.com
NIFA-funded projects advance research in animal welfare
Environmental and management conditions can increase stress in livestock and impair their health. USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture invests in science-based management practices geared to help America's animal agricultural enterprises thrive, while advancing research related to animal welfare and well-being. Last year, NIFA funded more than $6.2 million...
An Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester'
Seaweed is an increasingly attractive crop, but current farming methods make it expensive. This startup wants to bring down the costs with its automated "Sea Combine."
agupdate.com
Data a key factor in herd management, growth
When it comes to cattle herd management practices, operation growth and animal consistency, data is key. For Jorgensen Land and Cattle near Ideal, South Dakota, it’s vital. The operation maintains genotype data, feedlot performance data, kill data and more in order to continue to make their herd the best possible.
freightwaves.com
FMC proposes tighter container billing standards
Ocean carriers and marine terminals would be subject to stricter — and potentially costlier — billing requirements when they charge shippers for late containers under a proposal by the Federal Maritime Commission. The FMC’s 58-page proposed rule on demurrage and detention billing requirements, scheduled to be posted in...
nationalhogfarmer.com
SHIC to sponsor two sessions at 2022 PRRS Symposium
The North American PRRS Symposium annually brings together members of the swine disease community, including researchers, industry professionals and field practitioners. Initially driven by porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome-related concerns, the emergence and spread of new swine viruses, such as porcine epidemic diarrhea virus and African swine fever virus, has expanded the symposium's focus. Emerging and transboundary swine diseases are the topic along with integration with the USDA NC229 multi-state project. The 2022 meeting will be held Dec. 2-4, at the InterContinental in Chicago.
foodsafetynews.com
Food safety data sharing still tricky, say experts
There needs to be an incentive for food safety data to be shared between the public and private sectors, according to speakers at the Vienna Food Safety Forum. The event, organized by UNIDO, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment of Australia and the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), also raised concerns about data ownership, privacy and quality, as well as trust between stakeholders.
nationalhogfarmer.com
August pork exports trend higher as beef exports top $1b
August exports of U.S. pork topped year-ago totals for the first time in 2022, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Beef exports were slightly above last August’s large volume and again topped $1 billion in value, reaching this milestone in seven out of eight months this year.
KTEN.com
The Importance of Preventative Maintenance for Lab Equipment
Originally Posted On: https://marathonls.com/the-importance-of-preventative-maintenance-for-lab-equipment/. The Importance of Preventative Maintenance for Lab Equipment. In 2012, billions of dollars and over a decade of ground-breaking Autism research was lost when a freezer malfunctioned at a Harvard-affiliated research center. The freezer held 150 brains, one third of which made up the world’s largest collection of Autism brain samples. As brain samples are extremely difficult and expensive to acquire and maintain, Autism researchers are still making up for the lost samples a decade later. The root of the malfunction was clear- the freezer had not been regularly serviced for preventative maintenance. Unfortunately, when preventative maintenance measures are not routinely performed on lab equipment, these catastrophic losses are not uncommon. Luckily, MarathonLS can support your lab’s preventative maintenance needs.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Value of recycled phosphorus from swine waste in diet formulation
Mineral rich products derived from animal manure are often recycled through the use as fertilizer, primarily for its nitrogen and phosphorus contributions. Another potential avenue of utilizing nutrients from animal manure is through combustion for the generation of energy, leaving an inorganic, sterile ash product that has the potential of being recycled back into animal feed. Previous work conducted at North Carolina State University showed that ash from poultry litter, swine manure solids and swine mortalities could serve as a digestible phosphorus source in diets for swine.
nationalhogfarmer.com
PigTek unveils new SWING-FIX Gestation Stalls
PigTek has introduced its SWING-FIX Gestation Stalls as a solution to help pig producers take sow management to a higher level while meeting new animal space requirements, including compliance with Proposition 12. Available as a retrofit to back gates on existing conventional stalls or as new installation, the SWING-FIX Door features a proven design based on PigTek's many years of European pig production experience.
getnews.info
Phosphate Fertilizer Market 2030 : Growing Demand in Food Production are Driving the Growth
The global Phosphate Fertilizer Market is forecast to reach USD 86.62 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global Phosphate Fertilizer Market is forecast to reach USD 86.62 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from emerging markets will help the Phosphate Fertilizer Market to maintain a stable growth rate over the forecast period. The adoption of modern farming techniques will provide strength to the Phosphate Fertilizer Market and will also help in its growth over the forecasted period.
nationalhogfarmer.com
CREAATE Act would double funding for export programs
The Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022 introduced by Senators Angus King (I-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) would double the funding for USDA's Market Export Program and Foreign Market Development Program. The MAP and FMD programs have been recognized as critically...
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Trio of Major Cabinet Suppliers Resign From KCMA
RESTON, VA — American Woodmark, MasterBrand Cabinets and Cabinetworks Group, three major pillars of the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association, have resigned from the KCMA over policy differences regarding efforts by the organization to combat wooden cabinet, vanity and component imports allegedly manufactured in China and then transshipped through other countries to the U.S.
argusjournal.com
DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC. (DUTV) ANNOUNCES THAT THE AVAILABILITY OF $500 MILLION IN USDA GRANTS TO INCREASE INNOVATIVE AMERICAN-MADE FERTILIZER PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE DEMAND FOR ITS MODULAR “FERTLIZER PLANT IN A BOX”
Boston, Massachusetts, October 5, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV) announces that the USDA is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers caused by the war in Ukraine. The grants will be used to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Outlines Work Underway to Ensure the Safety of Imported Produce
By: Donald Prater, Associate Commissioner for Imported Food Safety and Julie Moss, Director of the Office of International Engagement in the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. A lot of the food that American consumers eat and serve their families is imported from other countries. Of the foods subject...
