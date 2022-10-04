ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Why Health Experts Say You Should Never Order This Appetizer From A Restaurant Again

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyQWP_0iL9DYJX00
Shutterstock

Sometimes a celebration calls for a full meal at a restaurant, complete with drinks, dessert, and of course, a delicious starter for the whole table to share. However, eating out can become tricky when you’re trying to lose weight or just keep your health in check. Unfortunately, especially when it comes to appetizers, there are many fried varieties that can get in the way of your health goals by leading to inflammation, weight gain, and even serious disease.

To discover one of the worst appetizers out there and learn more about how it may affect your body over time, we spoke to health experts Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center. They told us all about why you should steer clear of mozzarella sticks. Read on for all of their insight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXJ92_0iL9DYJX00

Mozzarella Sticks Lead To Weight Gain

Next time you're out to eat and someone suggests splitting mozzarella sticks as a starter, Richards says you should think twice before agreeing—especially if you're looking out for your health or want to lose weight. This one of the worst appetizers you can order due to the fact that it's fried and filled with fattening cheese. In fact, Richards warns that it's "one of the worst for your metabolism because it contains a significant amount of calories and fat along with the inflammatory nature of the ingredients." Yikes!

Those inflammatory ingredients include high amounts of both dairy and gluten, which are known to cause and worsen issues like weight gain, bloating, and a slow metabolism. Of course, another major culprit at hand is all the carbs this appetizer packs in. In fact, Hunnes says these highly processed carbs are the "least healthy type of carbohydrate to eat" due to the fact that "they provide no nutritional benefit" and "are often devoid of vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds" all of which is "terrible for your metabolism."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4UHN_0iL9DYJX00

Not only do these inflammatory ingredients take a toll on your metabolism, but Hunnes says they're also likely to result in insulin spikes, which can lead to a plethora serious health consequences like chronic disease over time.

Of course, mozzarella sticks are notoriously hard to resist. If you want to treat yourself to a few of them while celebrating with friends and family, we won't stop you. However, it's best to not make a habit out of indulging in cheesy fried appetizers like this one, especially if you're trying to shed some pounds.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Fruits Every Day Over 40—They Reduce Bloating!

Nothing puts a damper on your day like a gas and digestive issues. Whether you’re struggling to fit into your jeans or just feel straight up uncomfortable, a bloated stomach is always frustrating. Luckily, switching up your diet by cutting out certain bloat-causing foods and adding in some gut-healthy alternatives is one great way to keep the problem at bay. In fact, there are a few fruits you can eat every morning to beat bloating.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Appetizers#Vitamin#Gluten#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#Diseases#The Candida Diet#Mph#Rd#Dai
shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging

This post has been updated since its initial 05/15/22 publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific drinks that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
cohaitungchi.com

How to Lower Blood Sugar Quickly

High blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia, means that there is too much glucose (sugar) in the blood, often due to a lack of insulin or the body’s inability to use insulin properly. For people who have diabetes, other factors can contribute to high blood sugars, as well, such as eating too much carbohydrate, not getting enough physical activity, being sick or stressed, forgetting to take or not taking enough diabetes medication, or taking other medications that can raise bloods sugars.
HEALTH
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
The Kitchn

More Than 87,000 Pounds of Bacon, Pork, Sausage, and More Have Been Recalled — Here’s What to Know

For those of you planning to take on tailgating season by throwing some meat on the grill, you may want to give your cut of choice a second thought. While we’ve already had to deal with a recall on more than 4,000 pounds of sausage and a public health alert issued for both chicken tenders and ground beef in the last month, meat lovers now have a new issue to worry about — and it involves multiple products.
KENTUCKY STATE
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
4K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy