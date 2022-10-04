“Are u liberating twitter” – Elon Musk’s private texts with Joe Rogan leaked in public amidst the Twitter court case

Read full article on original website
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
Read Elon Musk's letter to Twitter saying he'll honor the original $44 billion deal if there's an 'immediate' end to their court battle
Lawyers for Elon Musk on Tuesday sent Twitter a letter offering again to acquire the company for $44 billion, and looking for a quick to end months of litigation. Sent late on Monday by Musk lawyer Mike Ringler at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and filed confidentially with the Delaware Court of Chancery the following day, the letter is a straightforward renewal of Musk's April agreement to take Twitter private at $54.20 per share. The letter is being reviewed by Twitter lawyers and the deal seems likely to be accepted.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says He Loves Elon Musk For Taking Over Twitter: 'Conservatives Need To Fight Back'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” took to Twitter on Thursday to express his gratitude to Elon Musk. What Happened: Musk’s agreement to take Twitter Inc. TWTR private is now almost a done deal after the billionaire made a U-turn and proposed to buy the social media giant at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Elon Musk is willing to buy Twitter for the originally agreed upon $44 billion after trying to back out. Twitter says it plans to close the deal at that price.
Elon Musk told Twitter he is willing to pay $54.20 per share, a source confirmed with Insider. The billionaire attempted to back out of the deal in July and was set to face Twitter in court October 17. A Twitter spokesperson said the company intends to close the deal at...
Fallon Imagines How the Rest of Biden’s Hot Mic Conversation Went: ‘Someone F–s With You, Tell Them to F–ing F– Off’ (Video)
President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic saying “no one f—s with a Biden” this week, following a joint press conference with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. But “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has an idea of what that full conversation sounded like — and it had a whole lot more F-bombs.
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
