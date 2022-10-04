Read full article on original website
Saka's goals keep Arsenal top in 3-2 win over Liverpool
Bukayo Saka's two goals including a penalty kept Arsenal at the top of the Premier League in a hard-fought 3-2 win over Liverpool
Bukayo Saka double sends Arsenal top after win over Liverpool in fiery clash
It is time to believe the hype. There was a sense Arsenal needed to take the scalp of an age-old nemesis to fully assert their credentials and they answered every question here. This was a see-sawing, fully engaging encounter but Mikel Arteta’s players were ultimately better in every department, performing with clarity and a rattling intensity against a Liverpool team more reliant on flashes and moments.
