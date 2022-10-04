ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms

The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Industry
Local
California Industry
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
City
Brawley, CA
State
Nevada State
El Centro, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
State
Mississippi State
Imperial County, CA
Business
City
El Centro, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Calexico, CA
El Centro, CA
Business
KTLA

California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater

As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Rights#Water Conservation#Water District#Water Supply#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Mexican#Benson Farms
KESQ News Channel 3

Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley

The First Alert Weather Team tracked a haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. First Alert Chief Meteorologist brings you behind the scenes with an update in the video below. Watch News Channel 3 live for continuing updates: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports The post Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
holtvilletribune.com

Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff

DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices

The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump.  According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing.  California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
YUMA, AZ
rtands.com

San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended

A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
globalconstructionreview.com

$1.5bn freight hub to be built in Mojave Desert

US rail freight company BNSF is set to invest over $1.5bn in the construction of a rail hub in southern California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow International Gateway will be located on a 1,800ha site to the west of the town of the same name in San Bernardino County. It will contain a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehouses for moving freight from international to domestic containers.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol

One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
IDAHO STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California about to break all-time high gasoline price

OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy