Phys.org
As Salton Sea faces ecological collapse, a plan to save it with ocean water is rejected
For as long as the Salton Sea has faced the threat of ecological collapse, some local residents and environmentalists have advocated a radical cure for the deteriorating lake: a large infusion of ocean water. By moving desalinated seawater across the desert, they say, California could stop its largest lake from...
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms
The cleanup from Thursday night's haboob continues into Friday. "The dust storm we experienced is because of a thunderstorm," explains Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson. "Those thunderstorms were in Imperial County. As they traveled towards the west, they were picking up sand and dust." "If the thunderstorm is strong enough and you can have a strong The post First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson explains how a haboob forms appeared first on KESQ.
California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater
As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro highlights $5.7 million in Gomez Park improvements.
EL CENTRO — On the morning of Wednesday October 5, the City of El Centro came together to celebrate a grant offer of $5.7 million dollars for special renovations to David Gomez Park. For many years, David Gomez Park has been a beloved space for the City of El...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gasoline prices appear to be headed for a big drop. Here’s when and how much
Gasoline prices in California could fall 50 to 90 cents a gallon very soon. That’s the view of experts such as Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks prices. Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at University of California, Berkeley, predicts a plunge of at least...
Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley
The First Alert Weather Team tracked a haboob as it moved through the Coachella Valley. First Alert Chief Meteorologist brings you behind the scenes with an update in the video below. Watch News Channel 3 live for continuing updates: To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports The post Visibility slowly recovers after haboob moves through Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
holtvilletribune.com
Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff
DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
Caught on video: Bioluminescent blue waves return to California's coastline
Bioluminescent blue waves are back on the California coast.
Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices
The average price of gas in Riverside County has risen to its second consecutive record high as drivers across the West Coast see a costly hike at the pump. According to AAA, these steep prices are in part due to gas shortages caused by planned maintenance that six California refineries are currently undergoing. California has The post Coachella Valley residents react to increased gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe thunderstorms take the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Periodic thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week as a low pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border. While rainfall chances and coverage may vary more significantly on a daily basis, gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will be far more common. Otherwise, temperatures will remain within a few degrees of normal through next week.
rtands.com
San Clemente, Calif., cliff is now an emergency; rail service suspended
A slight ground shift in San Clemente, Calif., has forced major movement regarding the railroad right-of-way. The state of California has issued a state of emergency as crews mobilize to reinforce the cliffside that supports passenger and freight rail service. RT&S first reported about the San Clemente trouble last week. The California Transportation Commission approved about $12 million on Oct. 3 for emergency repair work that will include inserting anchors into bedrock to help stabilize ground movement.
thestandardnewspaper.online
50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
globalconstructionreview.com
$1.5bn freight hub to be built in Mojave Desert
US rail freight company BNSF is set to invest over $1.5bn in the construction of a rail hub in southern California’s Mojave Desert. The Barstow International Gateway will be located on a 1,800ha site to the west of the town of the same name in San Bernardino County. It will contain a rail yard, an intermodal facility and warehouses for moving freight from international to domestic containers.
Idaho Potato Truck Gets Pulled Over By California Highway Patrol
One of our state's most famous moving attractions, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, recently ran into trouble with the California Highway Patrol (CHIPS). The vehicle is renowned for traveling across the country, appearing in national commercials promoting Idaho Potatoes. The truck has traveled all over the country, but we know...
KTVU FOX 2
California about to break all-time high gasoline price
OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
