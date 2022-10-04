Police investigate shooting at club in Fort Myers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Victoria Costa
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a club early Tuesday morning in Fort Myers.

Tons of police with the Fort Myers Police Department responded to Vixens Cabaret at 3650 Fowler Street.

Many evidence markers were put on the ground in front of the club.

Crime scene units are now on scene investigating the parking lot.

It is unsure at the moment if anyone was injured or killed.

This is a developing story.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

