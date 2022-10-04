Read full article on original website
pieman
3d ago
Conservatives want energy. Shapiro like all dummycrats wants electric vehicles no more fossil fuels. Dummycrats want to conyithe downward spiral our country is on. Consent to return to energy independence and control of our own country not begging others for oil. We have over 100?years of oil in America we want to use it
Reply
2
Related
Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on
The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach. The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania elections roundup Oct. 6: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five weeks until the Pennsylvania elections, here are some updates:. Two candidates in the state’s biggest races—Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro and Republican candidate for Senate Mehmet Oz—spoke at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner on Monday. Of equal significance,...
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
hhsbanner.com
The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms
Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With just over 30 days until the November election, U.S. senate nominee John Fetterman was out in Westmoreland County, hoping to gain some last-minute support.Fetterman made a stop in Murrysville to thank volunteers for their hard work throughout the campaign and to encourage them to keep going.The former Braddock mayor shared about how he knows that every vote counts."I won my very first election running for mayor in Braddock by one vote," Fetterman said. "One vote. That's the truth. One vote. Can you imagine that my entire life was changed by one single vote? I never would have been the mayor. I never would've gotten to be Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor. And I wouldn't be able to be standing here with you tonight."During the event, Fetterman spoke about topics including abortion rights and the state's minimum wage.
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pa.’s medical marijuana law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Our months-long investigation into employment protections for medical marijuana patients began with an email about...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa. DEP hearing about proposed pipeline draws support, environmental concerns
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection got mixed reactions during a virtual town hall Wednesday about a proposed pipeline expansion involving Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
We asked what you wanted to know, and got those questions to experts. Shell’s ethane cracker is scheduled to come online soon, producing up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets a year. The plant will produce this plastic by processing ethane, a component of the natural gas found in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations nearby.
DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
wtae.com
PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee
SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Awarded $10 Million Federal Grant to Support Reentrants in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative
Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Braddock, John Fetterman’s record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe
When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
Scary good: Pennsylvania haunted attractions among spookiest for Halloween 2022 | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wskg.org
Some Pennsylvania counties will let voters fix mail-in ballot issues this election
(WITF) – A Pennsylvania state court has ruled mail-in voters can be allowed to fix small issues with their ballots before they’re counted – but not all counties may offer the option during the midterms. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ruled in a 58-page opinion against the...
WTOV 9
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2