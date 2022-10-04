ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

pieman
3d ago

Conservatives want energy. Shapiro like all dummycrats wants electric vehicles no more fossil fuels. Dummycrats want to conyithe downward spiral our country is on. Consent to return to energy independence and control of our own country not begging others for oil. We have over 100?years of oil in America we want to use it

Reply
2
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on

The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach.  The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hhsbanner.com

The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms

Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
therecord-online.com

Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy

HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With just over 30 days until the November election, U.S. senate nominee John Fetterman was out in Westmoreland County, hoping to gain some last-minute support.Fetterman made a stop in Murrysville to thank volunteers for their hard work throughout the campaign and to encourage them to keep going.The former Braddock mayor shared about how he knows that every vote counts."I won my very first election running for mayor in Braddock by one vote," Fetterman said. "One vote. That's the truth. One vote. Can you imagine that my entire life was changed by one single vote? I never would have been the mayor. I never would've gotten to be Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor. And I wouldn't be able to be standing here with you tonight."During the event, Fetterman spoke about topics including abortion rights and the state's minimum wage.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
WBRE

DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Independence#Green Energy#Natural Gas#Election State#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Pennlive The Patriot News#Pittsburgh Tribune Review#Spotlight Pa Harrisburg#Democratic#Republican
wtae.com

PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee

SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Awarded $10 Million Federal Grant to Support Reentrants in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Industry
WITF

In Braddock, John Fetterman’s record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe

When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
BRADDOCK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy