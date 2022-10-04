ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley

England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
Lianne Sanderson calls out Football Association for Wembley omission and name error

Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson believes the FA "forgot about" her and other former England players, calling out the governing body in an emotional post on social media. Striker Sanderson earned 50 caps for her country but was not among the large group of past players who marched pitchside at half-time during England's 2-1 victory over USA at Wembley on Friday night.
Gallagher Premiership

Gallagher Premiership: Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell help Exeter Chiefs rout Bristol Bears. Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell both scored two tries as Exeter Chiefs blew away Bristol Bears 50-14 at Ashton Gate to move top of the Gallagher Premiership table. The Chiefs maintained their impressive record at the venue...
Ray Dempsey announced as new Limerick senior football manager

The Mayo native succeeds Billy Lee in the role, having led Knockmore to successive county titles in 2020 and 2021. Dempsey was in the mix for the Mayo job in recent weeks, heading a potential backroom team that featured Oisin McConville and Keith Higgins, but the Connacht county instead opted for Kevin McStay.
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: Zian Flemming double steers Lions to victory

Zian Flemming scored twice as Millwall continued their fine home form with a 2-0 Championship win over Middlesbrough. The summer signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard benefitted from a lucky deflection early in the first half before striking again just after the break for his third goal this week. Millwall...
QPR 2-1 Reading: Lyndon Dykes scores twice to send Mick Beale's Rangers up to third

QPR leapfrogged Reading and moved level on points with leaders Sheffield United and second-placed Norwich by coming from behind to beat the Royals 2-1 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men fell behind to an Andy Carroll penalty (30) shortly after they had controversially been denied one of their own when Sam Hutchinson's blatant handball was not spotted by the officials.
Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines

Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?

Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten

Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
Diego Costa returns to Chelsea with Wolves on Saturday looking to roll back the Premier League years

Diego Costa was up for a fight as soon as he walked in through the doors at Chelsea. It is pre-season ahead of the 2014/15 Premier League campaign and while the rest of the Blues squad are sitting down for a meal, their new striker - signed from Atletico Madrid - is standing in the middle of the room with boxing gloves, taking on kit man Billy McCollough in a light-hearted sparring session.
