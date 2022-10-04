Read full article on original website
SkySports
England win third Test against Uganda to secure clean sweep in series at Copper Box Arena
The Vitality Roses led 32-22 at half-time before losing the third quarter and needed to reset going into the final set of 15 minutes. Chelsea Pitman's arrival in attack enabled England to settle again and a 19-11 final quarter ensured they ended the home series on a high note. Jess...
SkySports
England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley
England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Meet Cerys Hale, the Wales prop putting teaching career on hold to pursue full-time dream
A beaming smile, despite the early hour of our Zoom call to discuss the impending World Cup in New Zealand, is evidence that the 29-year-old is more than happy with the way the last few years have panned out. The Covid lockdowns which delayed this year's tournament in New Zealand...
SkySports
Lianne Sanderson calls out Football Association for Wembley omission and name error
Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson believes the FA "forgot about" her and other former England players, calling out the governing body in an emotional post on social media. Striker Sanderson earned 50 caps for her country but was not among the large group of past players who marched pitchside at half-time during England's 2-1 victory over USA at Wembley on Friday night.
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership
Gallagher Premiership: Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell help Exeter Chiefs rout Bristol Bears. Olly Woodburn and Jack Nowell both scored two tries as Exeter Chiefs blew away Bristol Bears 50-14 at Ashton Gate to move top of the Gallagher Premiership table. The Chiefs maintained their impressive record at the venue...
SkySports
Bristol Rovers 2-1 Cambridge: Josh Coburn's first goal helps Rovers to win at the Memorial Stadium
Josh Coburn scored his first goal for Bristol Rovers as the Gas got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Cambridge at the Memorial Stadium. Middlesbrough loanee Coburn prodded home a superb Aaron Collins low cross to crown his league debut for Rovers in the 56th minute. The...
SkySports
Kildare football stalwart Fergal Conway retires from intercounty action due to knee injury
The Celbridge man, who made his senior debut in the 2014 O'Byrne Cup, made 98 competitive appearances for the county. He had helped Kildare to the 2013 U21 Leinster Championship title. "Kildare GAA wishes to thank Fergal Conway for his outstanding service to Kildare GAA following his decision to retire...
SkySports
Walsall 3-1 AFC Wimbledon: Danny Johnson nets 10th goal of season to give Saddlers back-to-back wins
Danny Johnson scored his 10th goal of the season as Walsall recorded back-to-back victories for the first time in two months with a 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon. Isaac Hutchinson put Walsall ahead early on and although Ryley Towler equalised, Johnson slotted home before Tom Knowles added a third in injury time.
SkySports
Ray Dempsey announced as new Limerick senior football manager
The Mayo native succeeds Billy Lee in the role, having led Knockmore to successive county titles in 2020 and 2021. Dempsey was in the mix for the Mayo job in recent weeks, heading a potential backroom team that featured Oisin McConville and Keith Higgins, but the Connacht county instead opted for Kevin McStay.
SkySports
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win
Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SkySports
Viddal Riley branded 'low-level' opponent by cruiserweight rival Luke Watkins
Viddal Riley has been dubbed a 'waste of time' by Luke 'The Duke' Watkins in regards to a prospective fight between the British cruiserweight rivals. Watkins previously held the Commonwealth cruiserweight title from October 2017 to June 2018 when he surrendered the belt in defeat to Lawrence Okolie. The 32-year-old...
SkySports
Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: Zian Flemming double steers Lions to victory
Zian Flemming scored twice as Millwall continued their fine home form with a 2-0 Championship win over Middlesbrough. The summer signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard benefitted from a lucky deflection early in the first half before striking again just after the break for his third goal this week. Millwall...
SkySports
Huddersfield 2-0 Hull City: Michal Helik on target as Mark Fotheringham leads Terriers to victory in his first home game
Mark Fotheringham enjoyed victory in his first home game in charge of Huddersfield as they recorded a 2-0 Championship win over managerless Hull. Town's fans were treated to a second-straight home win as the Yorkshire club cut the gap between themselves and safety to just two points. And they will...
SkySports
QPR 2-1 Reading: Lyndon Dykes scores twice to send Mick Beale's Rangers up to third
QPR leapfrogged Reading and moved level on points with leaders Sheffield United and second-placed Norwich by coming from behind to beat the Royals 2-1 at Loftus Road. Mick Beale's men fell behind to an Andy Carroll penalty (30) shortly after they had controversially been denied one of their own when Sam Hutchinson's blatant handball was not spotted by the officials.
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
SkySports
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines
Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SkySports
Is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli proving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp right and becoming a 'talent of the century'?
Every time Jurgen Klopp sees Gabriel Martinelli play, he cannot help but marvel. The first time the Liverpool boss watched the Arsenal youngster in late 2019, he had just seen Martinelli score twice in a 5-5 Carabao Cup thriller at Anfield. The Brazilian forward was just 18 at the time, but Klopp described him as a "talent of the century".
Nothing funny in Spanish soccer stars' 'joke' about being gay | Opinion
Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol, cornerstones of Spain's team that won 2010 World Cup, suggest on Twitter that they're gay in 'joke' gone very wrong
FIFA・
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten
Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
SkySports
Diego Costa returns to Chelsea with Wolves on Saturday looking to roll back the Premier League years
Diego Costa was up for a fight as soon as he walked in through the doors at Chelsea. It is pre-season ahead of the 2014/15 Premier League campaign and while the rest of the Blues squad are sitting down for a meal, their new striker - signed from Atletico Madrid - is standing in the middle of the room with boxing gloves, taking on kit man Billy McCollough in a light-hearted sparring session.
