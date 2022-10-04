ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The Russian journalist who protested on live TV is on Russia's wanted list after she escaped house arrest and fled, authorities say

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1zis_0iL9Ax0X00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPRVZ_0iL9Ax0X00
A still of a broadcast from Russia's Channel 1 TV network showing Maria Ovsyannikova holding a banner on March 14, 2022.

Channel One

  • A former Russian journalist who criticized the invasion of Ukraine escaped her house arrest, Russia said.
  • Marina Ovsyannikova protested on live TV, and also held up a sign opposite the Kremlin.
  • Russia's Interior Ministry put her on its wanted list.

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine, including live on state TV, is now on a wanted list after authorities said she escaped her house arrest and fled.

Marina Ovsyannikova repeatedly criticized Russia's invasion, including holding up a sign on live TV and posting on social media, and was punished by Russia.

She was put under two months of pre-trial house arrest in August after she was charged with spreading fake news about Russia's armed forces, Reuters reported at the time .

That charge came not from the TV incident, but from standing on a riverbank opposite the Kremlin with a sign that called Russian President Vladimir Putin a murderer, and Russian soldiers fascists, according to Reuters.

Russia's Interior Ministry said on Monday that she had fled and had taken her 11-year-old daughter with her, The Washington Post reported.

The Interior Ministry put her on its wanted list in response.

Russian state media RT quoted Ovsyannikova's ex-husband as saying: "Last night, my ex-wife left the place that the court assigned her for house arrest and, together with my 11-year-old daughter, fled in an unknown direction," Reuters reported.

No other details about her apparent escape are available.

Ovsyannikova could have been sentenced to 10 years in prison if found guilty, Reuters reported.

She made headlines around the world when she protested the invasion live on Russian state TV in March.

She went onto the live broadcast of Russian state TV channel Channel One — where she worked at the time —  and held up a sign that said "Don't believe the propaganda," and "They are lying to you here."

She also shouted: "Stop the war! No to war! Stop the war! No to war!"

For her on-air protest, Ovsyannikova was fined 30,000 rubles in March , which was worth around $280 at the time. She was also fired from her job.

She was further fined $820 in July after being charged with discrediting the nation's army on social media.

Ovsyannikova told CNN in March, after her live TV protest, that she did it because it was "impossible to stay silent."

She said : I realized we would have to do something, or we will reach a point of no return, and it will be more and more difficult to do anything."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 113

Lanie
3d ago

if true, good for her! run to a free country lady, godspeed....in actuality its likely putins thugs have already murdered her

Reply(26)
37
Faye Grizzle
3d ago

go lady good for her. she run to a freedom, what if I they abuse and beated her in prison so she have a right decided to escaped to keep herself alive and to save herself life. shame on Putin and Putin's thugs. I hope other suffer prisoners and jailer escape as same as her to be freedom and save their selves life to keep their selves to be alive than be sorry!!!! watch out your back and keep your eyes open on Putin and Putin's thugs! keep running lady brave lady!

Reply(3)
9
320 OMS
3d ago

.... this is where Adolph Putin dispatches his thugs to use chemical weapons on civilians. Just like in the UK and with his political rivals. Adolph Putin must be STOPPED and removed/deposed and exposed for the maniac that he is.

Reply
6
Related
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Network#Ukraine#Protest#Russian#Channel 1 Tv#Reuters#Kremlin#The Washington Post#The Interior Ministry
Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports

Russian occupation forces apparently executed three men in Kharkiv, Ukraine, per Human Rights Watch. One of the dead was a 76-year-old man who disappeared while out collecting pinecones for a fire. HRW's Belkis Willie said such "brutal killings" were a window into life "under Russian occupation." Russian occupation forces appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report

A top-of-the-line Russian nuclear-powered submarine has gone missing from its harbor in the Arctic along with its rumored "doomsday weapon," according to multiple reports. NATO has reportedly warned members that Russia's Belgorod submarine no longer appeared to be operating out of its White Sea base, where it has been active since July. Officials warned that Russia may plan to test Belgorod's "Poseidon" weapons system, a drone equipped with a nuclear bomb that Russia has claimed is capable of creating a "radioactive tsunami," according to Italian media.
MILITARY
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

651K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy