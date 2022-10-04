ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tabitha Brown's 'Lazy Peach Cobbler' is the perfect vegan, fruit-filled dessert for cozy nights

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

"Lazy Peach Cobbler." Just reading the recipe's three-word title elicits a mouth-watering response to the dessert sure to be enjoyed on a cozy evening at home.

This recipe has been bestowed by actress and author Tabitha Brown's debut cookbook, "Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations" which hit shelves Tuesday.

Boasting 4.2 million followers on Instagram and over 795K subscribers on YouTube , Brown — who has dubbed herself the "World's Favorite Mom" in her Instagram bio — is known for her vegan lifestyle and cooking, shares recipes with fans, and also has a product line with Target and a haircare line .

In sharing delicious plant-based dishes — including a stuffed avocado, jackfruit pot roast and crab-less cakes with spicy tartar sauce — Brown's new cookbook leaves space for the chef to use them to be creative and adjust to one's own taste accordingly.

Yum: How to make a butter board, according to the chef who inspired the food trend

Like espresso martinis? Here's how Dante, one of the 'World's Best' bars, makes their cocktail

The plant-based volume gives readers and at-home chefs a vegan spin on the dessert staple, best served to share with good company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HL12x_0iL9Apwj00
'Cooking from the Spirit' by Tabitha Brown Courtesy of Harvest Books

From "Cooking from the Spirit" by Tabitha Brown. Copyright © 2022 by Tabitha Brown. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

What to know: Oat milk is so popular, it's in the dictionary now

Lazy Peach Cobbler

My girlfriend Catarah Coleman is like a sister to me. She’s also an amazing baker and the co-owner of Southern Girl Desserts, the renowned Los Angeles bakery. A few years ago, she brought a peach cobbler to Thanksgiving dinner. Honey, that cobbler looked and smelled so good. I was still new to being vegan, and I asked about it. She was like, “Oh my God, sis. I’m so sorry, honey. You can’t eat that.” She is a traditional baker, and that means butter and eggs, but right away she said she would figure out a way to make it vegan for me.

And she did. Not only that, she volunteered to come over to my house to show me how to make it myself. Of course we did a video together, and it was so much fun, and the cobbler is so delicious. But the truly great thing about a lazy peach cobbler is that it doesn’t require a whole lot of work. And that’s right up Tab’s alley, because I don’t have that kind of time!

So this one is for all the folks out there like me who ain’t got baking in their ministry and who ain’t got time to be doing a whole lot of baking but still want to be able to serve their family and friends something that’s tasty and sweet—and that looks like it took a lot of work. (We’ll all just keep that part a secret, right?)

Ingredients:

  • Coconut or avocado oil spray, for the pan
  • 1 cup self-rising flour
  • ½ cup sugar
  • Pinch of ground cinnamon (add a little more if you want more, honey)
  • One 7.4-ounce can condensed coconut milk
  • 1 stick (8 tablespoons) vegan butter, melted
  • One 29-ounce can sliced peaches in heavy syrup
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 350°F. Spray the bottom and sides of a 9- or 10-inch deep-dish pie plate or square baking pan with oil.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and cinnamon. Add the condensed milk and use a spoon to stir until no more bits of flour are visible and the ingredients come together to form a dough (this is a workout for your arm, honey).
  3. Pour the melted butter into the prepared pie plate. Make sure the butter covers the bottom.
  4. Transfer the dough to the pie plate. You can spread it out a little, but don’t worry about it if you don’t feel like it. The oven is going to do most of the hard work for us.
  5. Pour the peaches with their syrup on top of the dough. Pour the vanilla on top, and add a little more cinnamon there if you want to.
  6. Bake until the peaches are browned on top and the crust is golden brown, 50 minutes to 1 hour. (Slide a sheet pan onto the rack below the cobbler while it bakes to catch any juices.)

Honey. Do you see and smell what the good Lord has done here?! Let it cool for a few minutes before scooping out servings so you don’t burn your tongue off!

Tabism : Sometimes you need a day to do absolutely nothing. We all need to recharge sometimes.

Check out these recipes to up your kitchen game:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tabitha Brown's 'Lazy Peach Cobbler' is the perfect vegan, fruit-filled dessert for cozy nights

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love. “The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.” All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Brown
Person
Peaches
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dessert#Fruit#Food Drink#Target#Harpercollins Publishers
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure

Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

632K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy