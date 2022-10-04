ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0iL9Ai0s00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHPzV_0iL9Ai0s00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FW9aK_0iL9Ai0s00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: DIMLY    WOVEN    SMOGGY    BECKON

Answer: He told his wife he was quitting cigarettes, but he was just – BLOWING SMOKE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"I find old women at weddings and funerals attractive; I have this weird mortality thing." – Liev Schreiber

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

GREAT THINGS ARE NOT DONE BY IMPULSE, BUT BY A SERIES OF SMALL THINGS BROUGHT TOGETHER. – VINCENT VAN GOGH

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

IF YOU KICK THE HABIT OF CONSUMING SUGARY, CARBONATED DRINKS, MIGHT THAT BE BREAKING SODA?

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DUCK    SWAN    GOOSE    PELICAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

NEVER, REVENGE, ENDANGERED, DEFENDANT, TALENTED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291iwA_0iL9Ai0s00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. RENEWING
  2. UNPLUGGED
  3. GENES
  4. HAIRDO
  5. PARTIALLY
  6. GENTLENESS
  7. BLUSHED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

They were carefree days

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

632K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy