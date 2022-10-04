Read full article on original website
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
‘Every Fiber’ documentary spotlights the sustainable fashion work of regional designer Celeste Malvar-Stewart
LANCASTER, Ohio (WOUB) — Sunday, October 23 at 1:30 p.m. the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio (145 E. Main Street) will host a screening of director Thomas Sawyer’s “Every Fiber” documentary. The film follows Columbus-based fashion designer Celeste Malvar-Stewart throughout 2020, and includes the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio’s own fashion show, “Fashion of Our Times: Featuring Four Ohio Based Designers.”
Adia Victoria 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Adia Victoria and her co-performer, Mason Hickman, immersed their audience during her set at the Creekside Stage of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival. The two brought a captivating energy to the stage that kept children sitting quietly in the rain to watch Victoria perform. Most...
Ohio University alumni decide to stay in Athens post-graduation, become business owners
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio University (OU) alumni are traveling to Athens, this week to celebrate Homecoming Week, but some decided to stay in the area post-graduation and become business owners. Tim Martin, the owner of Ohio is Home, grew up in Athens but decided to stay long-term after graduating...
Author David Contosta headed to Lancaster Oct. 16 to talk about ‘American Childhood’ in the ’50s
LANCASTER, Ohio (WOUB) – David Contosta and Phillip Hazelton are cousins. They grew up in a tight knit family. The kind that got together every Thanksgiving for a dinner in the same house for decades. On one of those Thanksgivings, Contosta and Hazelton got to talking about their childhoods:...
Ohio creates elections integrity office while voter fraud is already ‘exceedingly rare’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Secretary of State Frank LaRose is consolidating the work of various staff members into one “public integrity division” in the hopes of creating a more efficient investigation process into elections violations. The announcement comes even though LaRose and other Ohio Secretaries...
Waverly community unites to support injured football player
WAVERLY, Ohio (WOUB) – The Waverly Tigers may not be experiencing the season they had hoped for, but the Tigers are playing for something bigger. Following the junior varsity week three matchup, freshman running back and middle linebacker, Blake Osborne was rushed to Adena hospital after collapsing. “I was...
43 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Athens County for Sept. 30- Oct. 6
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 18,531 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 43 additional cases were reported since last week’s update. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Oct. 6, 2022. According to ODH data, the cases...
Athens City Council again passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens City Council voted Monday to once again adopt an ordinance to provide tenants tools to avoid eviction. Ordinance 85-22, which has been called the “pay to stay” ordinance, would provide tenants with legal representation at eviction hearings and allow for tenants to avoid being evicted if tenants paid whatever rent they owed their landlord, plus any late fees.
