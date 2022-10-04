ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

‘Every Fiber’ documentary spotlights the sustainable fashion work of regional designer Celeste Malvar-Stewart

LANCASTER, Ohio (WOUB) — Sunday, October 23 at 1:30 p.m. the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio (145 E. Main Street) will host a screening of director Thomas Sawyer’s “Every Fiber” documentary. The film follows Columbus-based fashion designer Celeste Malvar-Stewart throughout 2020, and includes the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio’s own fashion show, “Fashion of Our Times: Featuring Four Ohio Based Designers.”
Adia Victoria 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Adia Victoria and her co-performer, Mason Hickman, immersed their audience during her set at the Creekside Stage of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival. The two brought a captivating energy to the stage that kept children sitting quietly in the rain to watch Victoria perform. Most...
Waverly community unites to support injured football player

WAVERLY, Ohio (WOUB) – The Waverly Tigers may not be experiencing the season they had hoped for, but the Tigers are playing for something bigger. Following the junior varsity week three matchup, freshman running back and middle linebacker, Blake Osborne was rushed to Adena hospital after collapsing. “I was...
Athens City Council again passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens City Council voted Monday to once again adopt an ordinance to provide tenants tools to avoid eviction. Ordinance 85-22, which has been called the “pay to stay” ordinance, would provide tenants with legal representation at eviction hearings and allow for tenants to avoid being evicted if tenants paid whatever rent they owed their landlord, plus any late fees.
