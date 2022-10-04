ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens City Council voted Monday to once again adopt an ordinance to provide tenants tools to avoid eviction. Ordinance 85-22, which has been called the “pay to stay” ordinance, would provide tenants with legal representation at eviction hearings and allow for tenants to avoid being evicted if tenants paid whatever rent they owed their landlord, plus any late fees.

