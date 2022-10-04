Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
25newsnow.com
2 in custody during alleged catalytic converter theft
DOWNS (25 News Now) - Two people were taken into custody during an alleged in-progress theft of a catalytic convertor. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a report of a theft in progress off a church vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Todd Palmer was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
License plate reader catches stolen car, man arrested
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in Normal caught the license plate of a known stolen car and led to an arrest. Thade Gleeson, 47, was driving a stolen vehicle when it was the license plate was captured on camera by an ALPR near Towanda Avenue and Vernon Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle had been entered into the Normal Police Department’s (NPD) system as stolen, so NPD responded to the scene.
25newsnow.com
1 person shot amidst multiple shooting scenes in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 man has what are considered non-life-threatening injuries after different shooting scenes in Peoria’s East Bluff Thursday. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the man was found on Peoria Avenue but police do not know which scene he was shot at. The man was...
1470 WMBD
Police: Threat at Limestone H.S. ‘unfounded’
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Police in Bartonville say a threat believed to have been made at Limestone High School turned out to be unfounded. Police don’t say when they become aware of the threat, but said they took it seriously and interviewed “all known parties involved”, and it was determined to be not real.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person hurt in motorcycle crash on Willow Knolls
UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) - City crews have reopened eastbound lanes of West Willow Knolls, at North University Street, after Thursday evening’s motorcycle crash. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Authorities closed down the eastbound lanes of West Willow Knolls Drive at North University Street following a motorcycle crash that left one person hurt.
25newsnow.com
Two injured in crash involving Peoria Police Department vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people suffered what are being called minor injuries after a two vehicle crash in Peoria Thursday afternoon. Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says it happened just before 3 PM near the intersection of Nebraska and Broadway. Roth says a vehicle was traveling up a hill,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Chief: 4 officers involved in deadly police-involved shooting in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead. Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at […]
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for domestic battery that sent victim to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.
1470 WMBD
Victim in Peoria officer-involved shooting identified; police chief issues statement
PEORIA, Ill. – We now know the name of the victim in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in South Peoria. And, we have heard for the first time from Peoria’s Police Chief on the matter. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says it was Samuel Richmond, 59, pronounced dead...
25newsnow.com
Police: Man in IDOC custody indicted for alleged role in May robbery
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say a Heyworth man has been indicted for his role in a May 29 robbery at the Eastland Suites. Robert Eldridge, 47, was arrested for and indicted for the robbery September 30, after a lengthy investigation, police said in a release. No bond...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
wcbu.org
Four Peoria police officers are on leave after 59-year-old man, reportedly armed, was fatally shot
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Peoria. The incident happened as police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on one round fired at 10:06 p.m. in the 700 block of Hurlburt. While on scene, police heard another shot around 10:11 p.m., said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria in a statement.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
1470 WMBD
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
Comments / 0