PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 40-year-old Daniel N. Pace has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries. According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Sunday about a victim at a local hospital who was injured in a domestic battery incident. The officers spoke with the adult victim and with her help they were able to identify the suspect as Pace.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO