Ahead of the November midterm elections, voter registration is increasing across the nation, challenging young adults to play a role in their country’s future. UNO was identified as one of a select number of public and private schools with a student voter participation rate higher than 85% in Washington Monthly’s Recently-released list of “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting.” Outside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, UNO Is the only school in the state to be recognized.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO