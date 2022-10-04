Something that I always like to point out about the 2014-2015 Royals World Series teams was that they were the best teams in the league in three facets of the game. First, they had the best bullpen in the league—not just a top five or so bullpen, but the best bullpen. Second, they had the best defense in the league—again, not just a top five defense, but the best defense. Third, they were the most prolific baserunning team in baseball.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO