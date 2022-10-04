Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Royals fire Mike Matheny: Rundown of MLB manager openings
Another one bites the dust. The last-place Kansas City Royals fired manager Mike Matheny on Wednesday following the team’s season-ending 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Matheny became the fifth big league manager to be fired this year. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi...
MLB・
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Royals Review
Sad season stops sourly, Royals rocked 9-2
Jonathon Heasley got lit up and the Royals offense went out with not a bang but a whimper as Kansas City dropped the season finale 9-2 in Cleveland. While Guardians starter Aaron Civale did strike out three batters in the opening frame, the Royals managed to get on the board thanks to a Vinnie Pasquantino homer. However, the Guardians immediately thereafter demonstrated that they’re a substantially better team. Six batters reached in the bottom of the inning, four of them with two outs. Heasley escaped the inning via a hard lineout, but not before allowing four runs.
FOX Sports
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
Royals Review
Vinnie P: A Poor Man's Freddie Freeman?
Vinnie Pasquantino is about to finish his rookie season as a 24 year old with a triple slash that, as I type this, stands at: 293/382/449. Statcast says that these numbers are legit, and indeed, that Vinnie has been cheated a little bit in terms of his slugging percentage, with his expect slugging 37 points higher than his actual slugging. And he has walked a lot, and only struck out a little.
MLB・
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 6, 2022
The Royals wasted no time making moves, as while I was writing this (about 22:00 last night), it was announced Mike Matheny and Cal Eldred will not return in 2023. Anne Rogers writes that the Royals are set for a busy offseason:. With the steps back, though, the Royals also...
Kansas City Current inspiring next generation of women soccer players
As the Kansas City Current break ground on their stadium, it will mark the first stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team.
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
numberfire.com
Sebastian Rivero squatting Wednesday for Royals
Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians. Rivero will catch for Jonathan Heasley and hit ninth. MJ Melendez will shift into the designated hitter role as the Royals wrap up their season. Rivero has...
FOX Sports
Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in...
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
The 2022 Royals Tripped Over the Bar of Low Expectations
The Royals have finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season, and fan apathy has continued to increase as a result.
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
Royals Review
What will you remember most about the 2022 Royals?
Another season of Royals baseball is coming to a close and, such as in the previous six seasons, the Royals will be watching the postseason from home. But even in non-competitive seasons, there are always things to remember. Jorge Soler leading the AL in home runs; the debut of an exciting young catching prospect; Ken Harvey and Jason Grimsley colliding; the possibilities are nearly endless. Let’s take a look back at some moments and themes to remember from this season of baseball in Kansas City.
Royals Review
Yes, the Royals have been thrown out on the basepaths a lot this year
Something that I always like to point out about the 2014-2015 Royals World Series teams was that they were the best teams in the league in three facets of the game. First, they had the best bullpen in the league—not just a top five or so bullpen, but the best bullpen. Second, they had the best defense in the league—again, not just a top five defense, but the best defense. Third, they were the most prolific baserunning team in baseball.
Royals Review
Ninth inning rally fizzles as Royals lose 5-3 to the Guardians
As the dates on our computers and phones changed from 2021 to 2022, we weren’t even sure that we’d have baseball this year thanks to a heated labor standoff between the owners and the player’s union. Thankfully, we got a full 162-game season that started a little late and resulted in tonight’s penultimate game of the year being played on October 4, a game in which the Cleveland Guardians handed the Kansas City Royals a 5-3 loss, the Royals’ 96th of the season.
FOX Sports
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
