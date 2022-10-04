ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Pulido pledges future to Sporting Kansas City following injury-hit 2022

Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido has confirmed he'll be back at the club next year following an injury-ravaged 2022 MLS season. Pulido hasn't featured at all for SKC this campaign after suffering a knee injury back in January, while the 20-time Mexico international has played just 33 of 89 games he's been eligible for since joining the club in 2020.
Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
