England vs USA - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the USA, including team news and where to watch.
England 2-1 USA: Player ratings as European champions overcome World Cup winners
Player ratings from England 2-1 USA at Wembley Stadium.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Team news vs Everton; Donny van de Beek; playing with intensity
Erik ten Hag speaks at his pre-match press conference ahead of Man Utd's Premier League clash with Everton.
New England Revolution midfielder Maciel out for up to 12 months following surgery
The New England Revolution are set to be without midfielder Maciel for up to 12 months following successful surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday. Maciel underwent the surgery on October 3, performed by Dr George Theodore at Massachusetts General Hospital. His recovery period is expected...
Alan Pulido pledges future to Sporting Kansas City following injury-hit 2022
Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido has confirmed he'll be back at the club next year following an injury-ravaged 2022 MLS season. Pulido hasn't featured at all for SKC this campaign after suffering a knee injury back in January, while the 20-time Mexico international has played just 33 of 89 games he's been eligible for since joining the club in 2020.
Sergi Canos: Impressing Luis Enrique, Ivan Toney for England, cardiac health & more
Sergi Canos talks to 90min about Brentford's Heart of West London partnership, impressing Spain boss Luis Enrique, Ivan Toney and more.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Facing Liverpool; Saliba vs Van Dijk; Bond with fans
Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
Graham Potter press conference: Wesley Fofana injury; Diego Costa return; N'Golo Kante recovery
Highlights from Graham Potter's press conference ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves.
'I can see why teams are interested' - Ezra Hendrickson addresses Jhon Duran Liverpool, Chelsea rumors
Chicago Fire boss Ezra Hendrickson is hoping Jhon Duran will remain at the club in 2023 but admits he's not surprised to see interest from Europe. The 18-year-old Colombian - capped twice for his country at senior level - has enjoyed a promising debut year in MLS, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances (13 starts), including five in his last four games.
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Player ratings as Fabio Vieira inspires routine victory
Match report & player ratings from Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
Christopher Vivell agrees to become new Chelsea technical director
Christopher Vivell has agreed to join Chelsea as their new technical director.
Transfer rumours: Man City keen on Bellingham, Arsenal linked with Rashford
The latest transfer rumours - including stories on Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland & more.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
Rafael Leao calls Reece James the 'toughest' opponent of his career
Rafael Leao was full of praise for Reece James after Chelsea beat AC Milan in the Champions League this week.
Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
Mallory Pugh out of USWNT roster for October friendlies
USWNT forward Mallory Pugh will no longer be on the roster for the team’s October friendlies against England and Spain due to a family commitment.
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are our top 10 defenders of the season at the moment...
The best goalkeepers in FPL this season
The best goalkeeper options to consider in Fantasy Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 FPL season.
Steve Cooper signs new Nottingham Forest contract to 2025
Nottingham Forest have put their support behind Steve Cooper with a new three-year contract, despite only one win from first eight Premier League games.
FPL Gameweek 9: Captain picks
The top captain picks for FPL Gameweek 9, including Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland. Provided by Fantasy Football Hub.
