ktmoradio.com
Bloomfield Man Arrested by MSHP
A Bloomfield man was arrested by the MSHP last night. 27 year old Tyler Hathaway was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and traffic charges. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.
ktmoradio.com
Dexter Man Arrested by the MSHP
A Dexter man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday afternoon. 20 year old Dalton Norman was arrested on a felony Stoddard County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and is held with no bond.
suntimesnews.com
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
radionwtn.com
Warning: Dangerous Fentanyl Arriving In Area
Mayfield, Ky.–Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued an urgent message to the public about he presence of fentanyl in our area. “We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected as being fentanyl related,” Sheriff Hayden said.
republicmonitor.com
Suspects in stolen car chase still at large
On Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, two deputies from the Perry County Sheriff Department were investigating a possible stolen vehicle near State Highway Band Interstate 55, near Biehle. The deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near the 123-mile marker. The deputies activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield. The suspect vehicle left the roadway near the 126- mile marker, traveling northbound in the southbound lane ofl-55 for a short period. The driver of the patrol vehicle attempted to change travel directions in the designated interstate tum-a-round, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The suspect vehicle continued north on Interstate 55, before crashing off the roadway near the 127-mile marker and catching fire.
KFVS12
Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man faces drug charge in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a drug charge after he was arrested in Graves County. Donald R. Isbell, 48, of Clinton, Ky. faces charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense and no insurance. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle parked on the should...
northcountynews.org
Woman arrested in child abduction case
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest and filing of formal criminal charges on Lisa A. Robinson, 52, of Morton Gap, KY and Terri D. Davis, 45, of Lafe, AR for child abduction in connection to a report of kidnapping in rural Randolph County. On Sept. 29,...
ktmoradio.com
Tennessee Woman Arrested by MSHP
A Tennessee woman was arrested by the MSHP Tuesday night in Pemiscot County. 29 year old Haylee Schuler of Bradford was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the PCJC and later released.
KFVS12
Police say suspect identified in connection with storage unit burglary
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A break-in at a storage unit in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers investigating said several items were stolen from one storage unit in town. It’s believed the burglary may have happened in the past. Caruthersville Police said a suspect has been identified in connection with...
KFVS12
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
KFVS12
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
KFVS12
Man robbed at gunpoint under investigation
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police were called to investigate an armed robbery report on Wednesday, October 5. The victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint. No other information has been released, but police said the armed robbery remains under investigation.
KFVS12
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
KTLO
Former southeast Missouri police officer indicted on civil rights charges
CAPE GIRARDEAU — A former police officer from the southeast Missouri city of Piedmont has been indicted and accused of violating the civil rights of two people and lying to the FBI about it. Sixty-six-year-old Woodrow Massa of Wayne County was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District...
KFVS12
Former Piedmont officer indicted for civil rights violation, lying to FBI
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Cape Girardeau City Water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break on Monday night. Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Chief Says Dangerous Fentanyl is Becoming a Local Problem
One of the most dangerous and deadly drugs in America, is now in the local area. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt News that fentanyl is becoming a major problem in the community.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said his department has recently seen an increase in the amount of the...
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
wjpf.com
Carbondale man sentenced to IDOC
A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 18 1/2 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Jackson County authorities accepted by guilty plea from 21-year-old Jason Wooley Jr. on a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony. Wooley and three others reportedly entered into the apartment of a 21-year-old...
ktmoradio.com
Sikeston Man Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County
A Sikeston man was arrested by the MSHP in New Madrid County on several charges. 40 year old Brian Benford was arrested Sunday afternoon for felony driving while revoked, a Newbern, TN failure to appear warrant on a forgery charge, and traffic charges.
