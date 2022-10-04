ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

At least 1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Springfield (Springfield, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0iL97cdq00
Nationwide Report

According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Springfield. 

The officials confirmed that at least one person died in [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Pedestrian flown to Nashville hospital after being struck by truck in Clarksville

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Wednesday afternoon on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville. Clarksville police say 52-year old Lavina Meriwether was attempting to cross near Shoney’s and walked into the path of a pickup operated by 62-year old Arthur Cover of Cookeville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Springfield, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
City
Springfield, TN
Springfield, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Personal Injury#Drugs#Accident#Tn#Tennessee Accident News#Daily Newsletter
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
k105.com

Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown

A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
MORGANTOWN, KY
whopam.com

Local woman injured in rear-end collision

A rear-end collision Tuesday afternoon on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville injured the driver of the front vehicle. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 22-year old Alexis Trice of Hopkinsville was westbound near Liberty Street and was slowing with traffic when she was rear-ended by a vehicle operated by 55-year old Timothy Vandiverf of Crofton.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Traffic returning to normal on I-24 after wreck near Exit 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There will likely be some traffic delays following a wreck involving a semi-tractor trailer on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 8.8. The crash occurred at approximately 12:14 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, and Clarksville Police report traffic has been reduced to one lane. There are no reports of injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the crash.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Man Dies In Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Tom Austin Hwy

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Tom Austin Highway was closed at West County Farm Rd following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. LOCATION OF CRASH. The first call came into 911 at 3:27 PM. Both lanes of Tom Austin Highway leaving Springfield were...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy