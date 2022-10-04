ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC

All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?

SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
NEWSBTC

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Raydium (RAY) and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Hidden Gems Set TO Make Their Token Holders Into Millionaires

There are a few hidden gems in the cryptocurrency world that have the potential to make their token holders millionaires. Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Raydium (RAY), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) are three of these projects that have flown under the radar for most investors. In this article, we will take a closer look at each project and why they could be set to see huge returns in the near future.
NEWSBTC

Feed3 (FD3) To Partner With Decentraland (MANA) To Make P2E Games And Web 3.0 DApps Better, Keeping The FD3 Token Above 1inchNetwork (1INCH) In The Coin Market

Decentraland (MANA) is an established space in the metaverse where users can play, earn, trade, own property, and interact with other members in virtual reality. The metaverse is a product of Web 3.0 application, alongside play-to-earn and NFT gaming projects that have become a trend in the crypto-verse. However, reviews and feedback are lacking from users on Decentraland (MANA) and other applications to scale Web 3.0, and Feed3 (FD3) is here to solve that.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
NEWSBTC

5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records

The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
NEWSBTC

Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?

The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Warning to Traders on Binance Coin (BNB), Predicts Timeline for Ethereum’s Next Big Move

A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about Binance Coin (BNB) while predicting Ethereum’s (ETH) next big move. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that BNB might not be the best trade right now after bad actors hacked and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the token.
NEWSBTC

Tron Could Be Ready For $0.1 After Hard Fight, Here Is Why?

TRX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as the price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. TRX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of TRX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. Tron...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near

The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
