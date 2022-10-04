Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Has Been A Hot Topic In The Crypto Community, While Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) fall
In every market crash, the same thing occurs. Instead of inflationary coins fueled by hype, investors gravitate to protocols with solid underpinnings. This month alone, the value of a new currency called Flasko has increased by 100%, and this trend appears to continue. Whales in Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM)...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?
Three key factors could determine whether Ethereum breaks through the $5,000 price level.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Pinpoints Window for Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Claims Ethereum (ETH) Is Meeting Resistance
A widely followed crypto trader is looking at historical Bitcoin (BTC) bull markets to carve out a window for the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous digital assets analyst Rekt Capital tells their 329,000 Twitter followers that it has been over 300 days since the BTC’s November 2021 peak. “When BTC...
NEWSBTC
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
NEWSBTC
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Raydium (RAY) and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Hidden Gems Set TO Make Their Token Holders Into Millionaires
There are a few hidden gems in the cryptocurrency world that have the potential to make their token holders millionaires. Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Raydium (RAY), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) are three of these projects that have flown under the radar for most investors. In this article, we will take a closer look at each project and why they could be set to see huge returns in the near future.
NEWSBTC
Feed3 (FD3) To Partner With Decentraland (MANA) To Make P2E Games And Web 3.0 DApps Better, Keeping The FD3 Token Above 1inchNetwork (1INCH) In The Coin Market
Decentraland (MANA) is an established space in the metaverse where users can play, earn, trade, own property, and interact with other members in virtual reality. The metaverse is a product of Web 3.0 application, alongside play-to-earn and NFT gaming projects that have become a trend in the crypto-verse. However, reviews and feedback are lacking from users on Decentraland (MANA) and other applications to scale Web 3.0, and Feed3 (FD3) is here to solve that.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
NEWSBTC
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records
The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
NEWSBTC
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Warning to Traders on Binance Coin (BNB), Predicts Timeline for Ethereum’s Next Big Move
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about Binance Coin (BNB) while predicting Ethereum’s (ETH) next big move. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that BNB might not be the best trade right now after bad actors hacked and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the token.
NEWSBTC
Tron Could Be Ready For $0.1 After Hard Fight, Here Is Why?
TRX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as the price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. TRX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of TRX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. Tron...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-07: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and MATIC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon. With an increase of only 1.4% in the past seven days, Ethereum continues to maintain a flat price action, with market participants unable to swing the cryptocurrency beyond its current range. Since mid-September, ETH has only been moving sideways between the key support at $1,250 and the resistance at $1,400.
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near
The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
