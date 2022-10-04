Read full article on original website
Ralph D. Huffman
Ralph D. Huffman, 77, of Bellefontaine, OH, went to his Heavenly Home on October 1, 2022. Ralph was born on November 1, 1944, in Springfield, OH, a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy V. Mitchell Huffman. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Huffman. Ralph is...
No paper Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day
The Bellefontaine Examiner will not be published Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day. The office at 127 E. Chillicothe Ave. also will be closed that day.
Friendships, garden surplus celebrated at LCSO harvest meal
A bountiful season for the Logan County Jail garden this year was celebrated with a favorite fall tradition — the Logan County Sheriff’s Office’s harvest lunch — which brought together co-workers, friends from other offices, community members and LCSO retirees Wednesday for a feast featuring many fresh produce items grown on site.
Logan County Unified Drug Task Force
Pair of narcotic enforcement operations successful. Members of the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force report a pair of narcotic enforcement operations have been conducted this week, resulting in several arrests and capping off a productive time in halting dangerous drugs from hitting the streets. “The Task Force is dedicated...
Motorists cited in crashes
Scott W. Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was issued a traffic citation for failure to stay in the marked lanes of the road Thursday, Oct. 6, following a 4:20 p.m. injury crash on Sloan Boulevard. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department report Mayfield was operating a delivery van northbound and crossed...
Mom charged in doll theft
Brooklyn M. Hughes, 28, at large, was charged Tuesday, Oct. 4, with theft after officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department followed up on a Monday incident at The Fun Company, 136 S. Main St. An employee of the business reported Hughes was in the business for nearly an hour in...
