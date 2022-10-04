ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Planetary rover once intended for Mars tested in Milton Keynes quarry

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xkxM_0iL951Bu00
The Sample Fetch Rover being tested in a quarry in Milton Keynes. Its technology could be useful for a number of purposes, including building habitats on the moon.

A planetary rover potentially destined for missions on the moon or Mars has been put through its paces at a quarry in Milton Keynes.

The Sample Fetch Rover (SFR), known as Anon, was intended to collect sample tubes left on the surface of Mars by Perseverance.

But this year Nasa and the European Space Agency announced the rover would no longer be needed for this work, as Perseverance, which landed on the red planet in February 2021, was already collecting samples from the planet.

However, Airbus engineers who have been working on the SFR since 2018 are still putting the machine through its paces.

Quarry testing is essential to the development process, providing a unique and dynamic landscape that cannot be replicated within the Mars Yard test facility at Stevenage, and the event marks the first time all the rover’s systems are being tested simultaneously.

Airbus wants to ensure this surface mobility capability, that could also be used on the moon, is maintained for the UK space sector.

Ben Dobke, a project manager at Airbus, said: “Even though the mission may have faded away, the core technology is still ready and able to go and this is the kind of the final step in proving that it works.

“With the Artemis programme happening at the end of the decade, the focus has started shifting towards the moon. So any rovers or autonomous vehicles on the moon, this software can certainly be applied to that in the future.”

For the rover to be used on future moon missions, engineers will have to reconsider temperatures on the lunar surface and how to keep key components functioning in the lack of atmosphere.

They will also have to look into how the SFR is powered up after spending 14 nights in sleep mode because of the cold temperatures when it is in darkness.

The SFR prototype has four wheels, unlike the six-wheeled ExoMars rover, and is designed to operate six times faster than ExoMars. This involves greatly enhanced autonomous navigation capability, the engineers say.

However, aside from potentially being used for future moon missions, experts say the SFR’s technology could be useful for a number of purposes, including building habitats on the moon.

Dobke said: “There’s various avenues of investigation so it could be scientific, going into places where there’s lunar ice.

“It could be in support of human habitats, whether it be autonomously building habitats or whether it’s supporting driving astronauts around on the surface. So there’s a number of different applications that we could have autonomy on the moon.”

However, a possible focus on moon missions does not mean all hope is lost for the SFR visiting Mars.

Dr Adam Camilletti, the space systems lead at the UK Space Agency, said: “All the technology that has been developed for Sample Fetch Rover is still really, really useful because we have developed a huge amount of expertise and know-how in the UK.

“And we think that can be utilised in commercial applications, for autonomous vehicles and inspecting infrastructure and down tunnels and in difficult terrains, but also we think it can be utilised in future missions, perhaps to the moon and future missions to Mars as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#The European Space Agency#Perseverance#Mars Yard#Artemis
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

463K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy