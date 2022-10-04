The UK’s largest regional airline Loganair has been put up for sale.Scottish brothers Stephen and Peter Bond, who have owned the business for the last 25 years, are looking for new owners for the Glasgow-based airline.The company flies 44 aircraft to more than 40 destinations across Europe and the British Isles, according to its website,The Bonds - Stephen is now 72, Peter is 61 - are committed to finding the right future owner for Loganair, who will act as its custodian for the next generation, just as they and previous owners have doneJonathan HinklesCompany figures show it flies up to...

