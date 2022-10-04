Forta is extremely enthusiastic and takes immense pride and pleasure in making their grand announcement of the very fact that Aave, which happens to be one of the many top-notch DeFi protocols, is utilizing the services and potential of Forta to be able to successfully and very effectively supervise, oversee and in the end, control all significant issues related to all of the protocol operational matters. In this context, all safety and security matters also take precedence.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO