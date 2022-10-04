ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tie Broadens On-Chain Data Support for Avalanche

By fully concentrating and focusing on the significant issues of chain metrics related to its C-Chain and subnets, The Tie, which is the absolute top-of-the-ladder information services provider in the field of digital assets, has successfully and effectively brought to the forefront all possible methods of extending aid to the Avalanche ecosystem.
FilSwan Collaborates With Chainlink to Secure Oracle Services

FilSwan, contract-based multi-chain storage, announced its recent integration with Chainlink, the leading decentralized Oracle network. This collaboration enables FilSwan to access top-notch real-time market rates. FinSwan is popular for offering decentralized Oracle storage, computing, and secure payment access to web3 developers. In contrast, Chainlink Oracle networks provide a reliable medium...
NeftyBlocks Enters IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator

NeftyBlocks announced the much-awaited news about the IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator program selection. It praised the individuals who showed support and devotion to their growth. NeftyBlocks is at another level after joining a community of global startups and technology experts. With the Village Capital partnership, IBM runs a technical mentorship...
Aave Utilizes Forta for All Safety and Controlling Issues

Forta is extremely enthusiastic and takes immense pride and pleasure in making their grand announcement of the very fact that Aave, which happens to be one of the many top-notch DeFi protocols, is utilizing the services and potential of Forta to be able to successfully and very effectively supervise, oversee and in the end, control all significant issues related to all of the protocol operational matters. In this context, all safety and security matters also take precedence.
Why to Choose Dexilon Over Any Other Decentralized Exchanges?

A DeFi crypto derivatives exchange that offers a range of goods and services is called Dexilon. With a large user base and high transaction volumes, it is one of the most well-liked exchanges on the market. What is Dexilon Exactly? What Sets it Apart From Other Crypto Exchanges?. The Dexilon...
RBI’s Concept Note on CBDC to Begin the Pilot Launch of e-rupee

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with the instructions to launch its pilot project of the e-rupee. This is being done to generate a general perception of such a form of currency. Secondly, bringing about a certain amount of familiarity connected with the features that go with the digital rupee.
Polygon and OCEEF Introduce Deep-Sea Exploration to Web3

Polygon has taken the unique and profound initiative of formally joining up with the Ocean Conservation Exploration and Education Foundation (OCEEF) to successfully and very effectively create awareness regarding all aspects related to deep-sea explorations. This is an avenue and line less frequented by the masses; indeed, there is so much existing knowledge that is out of the general reach of people.
ForgottenChain Merges Chainlink Price Feeds for MMORPG Game

ForgottenChain is extremely excited and enthusiastically makes the official announcement of its interlinking itself with Chainlink Price Feeds, together with VRF, so that they can now effectively make the necessary changes, along with being in a position to be able to upgrade the MMORPG game sufficiently, wherever is essential. The...
Eightcap Review 2022: Is It a Legit Forex Broker?

Eightcap is an award-winning derivatives broker that was founded in Melbourne, Australia. The Eightcap Group is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB). The broker is regulated in multiple jurisdictions.
