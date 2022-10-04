If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a pet parent, there are a few things you get used to. You always wake up in the middle of the night from your pets; they meow or bark a bunch after snacks, so you give them more, and of course, the fur. You find hair everywhere: on your clothes, couch, and every nook of your home.

PETS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO