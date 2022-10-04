Campus Protection Pros Tell Us About Their Access Control and Lockdown Technology Successes

Read full article on original website
Enhancing Residence Hall Security with Modern Technology
Access control systems, video surveillance, and emergency notification systems are standard on most college campuses, yet many security teams are working with disparate or outdated systems that have become inadequate, overly complex, and costly. While the cost of upgrading systems can be significant, moving to a modern, unified security platform can dramatically improve the overall effectiveness of these systems and reduce the total cost of ownership.
