Athens, OH

thepostathens.com

OU's Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine to receive $1 million gift

Ohio University's Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will receive a $700,000 gift in honor of Robert C. Fulford, a pioneer in osteopathic manipulative medicine. According to a university news release, Richard Fulford, Fulford's son, gifted the school in honor of his father's innovative work in the osteopathy field. Fulford, born...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

The Beat staff's favorite past Halloween costumes

As the first week of October wraps, Halloween and fall decor is being added to homes, dorms and businesses on campus, all while groups of friends, couples or individuals are preparing to assemble maybe either their first Ohio University “HallOUween” costumes, or sadly, their last. Each year, a...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Soccer: Ohio draws Northern Illinois 1-1

On Thursday, Ohio hosted Northern Illinois in its fifth Mid-American Conference match of the season. Ohio entered the match on a 2-match win streak after starting conference play with back-to-back losses. Northern Illinois was also 2-2 in MAC play entering the match. The game started slow, with both teams sizing...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Soccer: Regan Berg's offensive output has come at a perfect time for Ohio

Senior Regan Berg has been Ohio's secret weapon this season. Her first goal of the season came in Ohio's third match against Marshall. After that, Berg couldn't get her footing until Sunday, when a hat trick against Eastern Michigan earned her Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Week. This feat by Berg was only the fourth hat trick in Ohio history. Her hat trick also came in a match where the rest of Ohio's offense struggled for production.
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Football: Everything to know about Akron

Ohio will play its first Mid-American Conference home game of the season Saturday as it takes on Akron in the annual Homecoming game. The Bobcats will be looking to rebound after a tough overtime loss in their first MAC game of the season. Here is everything you need to know...
AKRON, OH
thepostathens.com

Field Hockey: Focusing in on Ohio's weekend matchups

Ohio is back in action this weekend with an away match Friday at No. 52 Ball State and a home match Sunday vs. No. 20 Ohio State. Here’s a rundown of Ohio’s competition this weekend:. Match Information. Friday:. Opponent: Ball State (5-5, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) Location: Briner Sports...
ATHENS, OH

