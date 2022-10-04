Senior Regan Berg has been Ohio's secret weapon this season. Her first goal of the season came in Ohio's third match against Marshall. After that, Berg couldn't get her footing until Sunday, when a hat trick against Eastern Michigan earned her Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Week. This feat by Berg was only the fourth hat trick in Ohio history. Her hat trick also came in a match where the rest of Ohio's offense struggled for production.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO