Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Stunning Rockbridge, Ohio A-Frame is one of Airbnb's top 10 most wish-listed propertiesEllen EastwoodRockbridge, OH
Visit the World's Largest Ropes Course Here in OhioTravel MavenLogan, OH
Related
thepostathens.com
OU's Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine to receive $1 million gift
Ohio University's Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine will receive a $700,000 gift in honor of Robert C. Fulford, a pioneer in osteopathic manipulative medicine. According to a university news release, Richard Fulford, Fulford's son, gifted the school in honor of his father's innovative work in the osteopathy field. Fulford, born...
thepostathens.com
Yes Ma'am Season 3 Ep. 4 - Midge Mazur Special
On Season 3 Ep. 4 of Yes Ma'am, Ashley, Molly and Maria take a look at what Ohio women's sports teams have coming up this weekend and talk to special guest Midge Mazur.
thepostathens.com
The Beat staff’s favorite past Halloween costumes
As the first week of October wraps, Halloween and fall decor is being added to homes, dorms and businesses on campus, all while groups of friends, couples or individuals are preparing to assemble maybe either their first Ohio University “HallOUween” costumes, or sadly, their last. Each year, a...
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio draws Northern Illinois 1-1
On Thursday, Ohio hosted Northern Illinois in its fifth Mid-American Conference match of the season. Ohio entered the match on a 2-match win streak after starting conference play with back-to-back losses. Northern Illinois was also 2-2 in MAC play entering the match. The game started slow, with both teams sizing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Regan Berg's offensive output has come at a perfect time for Ohio
Senior Regan Berg has been Ohio's secret weapon this season. Her first goal of the season came in Ohio's third match against Marshall. After that, Berg couldn't get her footing until Sunday, when a hat trick against Eastern Michigan earned her Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Week. This feat by Berg was only the fourth hat trick in Ohio history. Her hat trick also came in a match where the rest of Ohio's offense struggled for production.
thepostathens.com
Football: Everything to know about Akron
Ohio will play its first Mid-American Conference home game of the season Saturday as it takes on Akron in the annual Homecoming game. The Bobcats will be looking to rebound after a tough overtime loss in their first MAC game of the season. Here is everything you need to know...
thepostathens.com
Field Hockey: Focusing in on Ohio's weekend matchups
Ohio is back in action this weekend with an away match Friday at No. 52 Ball State and a home match Sunday vs. No. 20 Ohio State. Here’s a rundown of Ohio’s competition this weekend:. Match Information. Friday:. Opponent: Ball State (5-5, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) Location: Briner Sports...
Comments / 0